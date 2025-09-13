TGPSC to conduct Group 2 certificate verification from today

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has confirmed the schedule for the third phase of certificate verification related to the recruitment of Group 2 posts, with events set to take place on September 13.

Certificate verification will occur at Suravaram Pratap Reddy University located in Nampally Public Garden, beginning at 10.30 am. Candidates who have attended the verification and have any outstanding documents are permitted to submit these on September 15.

The TGPSC is in the process of recruiting for a total of 783 Group 2 positions, and the list of candidates selected for verification has been published on the official TGPSC website. It has been emphasised that any candidate who fails to attend the verification will have their candidature cancelled, allowing the next candidate on the merit list to be considered for the position, as clarified by the commission's secretary, Naveen Nicholas.

Additionally, the TGPSC has indicated that certificates will be examined and appointment documents submitted on a 1:1 ratio for these posts.