TS ICET preliminary key to be released today
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday announced that the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) preliminary key will be notified on June 5 and results will be announced on June 20.

Candidates can download their respective question paper along with the response sheet from the website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/.

