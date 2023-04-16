TSPSC exams rescheduled

Telangana State Public Service Commission has rescheduled examination dates for five recruitment notifications. As per the revised schedule released by the Commission, the test for recruitment to posts of Agriculture Officer (AO) in Agriculture and Co-operation department and Drugs Inspector (DI) in Drugs Control Administration department will be held on May 16 and 19 respectively. The exam for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AVMI) posts in the Transport department now will be held on June 28.



Further, the recruitment exams for various gazetted and non-gazetted posts in the Ground Water department will be held on July 18 & 19, and July 20 & 21 respectively. All the exams will be conducted in the computer-based mode.