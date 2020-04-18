University Grants Commission to issue revised academic calendar for current year soon

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has appointed a committee to finalise modalities regarding qualifying parameters for various degree courses in the current academic year.

According to UGC sources, a decision has been taken following the suspension of the academic activities on account of Covid-19 nation-wide lockdown. Speaking to The Hans India, a senior UGC official said that the existing guidelines for the academic year 2019-20 could not be implemented due to the effect of Covid-19 adhering to the timelines given to each programme.

However, several universities have not completed conducting the year-end and semester examinations for different undergraduate and even post-graduate courses.

For certain courses, the students have to undergo internship during their final year. However, "students are not in a position to fulfill the mandatory completion of the internship due to the nationwide lockdown." It was against this backdrop, the UGC clarified that the online classes for the current semester will be continued during the extended lockdown till May 3, this year. "Both the UGC and AICTE will issue a revised academic calendar for the academic year 2019-2020" he added.

Meanwhile, the UGC appointed committee was asked to finalise the modalities on conducting the semester examinations, awarding marks, examination passing criteria, mandatory completion of internships and other issues.

Further, students who were not able to complete their summer internships due to the lockdown can pursue the same from their homes. If they are not able to do, then, the fulfillment of undergoing internship as per the course regulations can be completed in December 2020 by students pursuing engineering. Regarding the Prime Minister's Special Scholarships Scheme (PMSSS) a fresh schedule will be announced for the academic year 2020-21.