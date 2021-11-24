UPSC Civil Services 2021 Exam Dates: Check Schedule Here
The UPSC Civil Services 2021 exam dates are now available on the official website. Candidates can check exam dates at upsc.gov.in. In addition, one can find important exam dates and other details here.
The commission has published the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC Civil Service 2021 Exam Dates. The exam will be held only for those candidates who can qualify for the Prelims exam. Candidates can view details at upsc.gov.in.
In addition, one should note that the exam would be held in two sessions. The first session would take place from 9:00 to 12:00. In addition, candidates should note that the afternoon session will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Candidates can find the full schedule here.
Candidates should also note that the exam will be held with proper COVID-19 protocols, like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitiser, and other guidelines. When taking the exam, candidates should remember to bring their admit card and personal identification to the exam room.
Important dates and steps to download the program can be found here. https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/TT-CSME-2021-Engl-231121.pdf
|Date
|Forenoon Session
|Afternoon Session
|January 7, 2022
|Paper-I Essay
|--
|January 8, 2022
|Paper-II General Studies I
|Paper-III General Studies II
|January 9, 2022
|Paper-IV General Studies III
|Paper-V General Studies IV
|January 15, 2022
|Paper-A Language Paper
|Paper-B English
|January 16, 2022
|Paper-VI Optional Paper I
|Paper-VII Optional Paper 2
Candidates can also find the direct schedule on the official website. The main exam would consist of descriptive subjects such as essays, general studies, and others. Candidates should note that there will be up to 9 jobs on the main exam. The language document would have documents in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmir, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Hate, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali (Devanagari / Olchiki script), Sindhi (Devanagari / Arabic script), Tamil, Telugu, Urdu from which candidates must choose any one.