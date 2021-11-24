UPSC Civil Services 2021 Exam Dates: Check Schedule Here

The commission has published the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC Civil Service 2021 Exam Dates. The exam will be held only for those candidates who can qualify for the Prelims exam. Candidates can view details at upsc.gov.in.

In addition, one should note that the exam would be held in two sessions. The first session would take place from 9:00 to 12:00. In addition, candidates should note that the afternoon session will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Candidates can find the full schedule here.



Candidates should also note that the exam will be held with proper COVID-19 protocols, like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitiser, and other guidelines. When taking the exam, candidates should remember to bring their admit card and personal identification to the exam room.

Important dates and steps to download the program can be found here. https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/TT-CSME-2021-Engl-231121.pdf

Date Forenoon Session Afternoon Session January 7, 2022 Paper-I Essay -- January 8, 2022 Paper-II General Studies I Paper-III General Studies II January 9, 2022 Paper-IV General Studies III Paper-V General Studies IV January 15, 2022 Paper-A Language Paper Paper-B English January 16, 2022 Paper-VI Optional Paper I Paper-VII Optional Paper 2

Candidates can also find the direct schedule on the official website. The main exam would consist of descriptive subjects such as essays, general studies, and others. Candidates should note that there will be up to 9 jobs on the main exam. The language document would have documents in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmir, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Hate, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali (Devanagari / Olchiki script), Sindhi (Devanagari / Arabic script), Tamil, Telugu, Urdu from which candidates must choose any one.

