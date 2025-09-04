  • Menu
UPSC NDA/NA 2 & CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 – Download @ upsconline.nic.in

Download your UPSC NDA/NA 2 and CDS 2 admit cards 2025 from the official website upsconline.nic.in. Check exam dates, entry timings, and selection process details here.

UPSC has released the admit cards for NDA/NA 2 and CDS 2 exams on September 4, 2025. Candidates can download them from upsconline.nic.in.

Exam Date: September 14, 2025

How to Download

  1. Go to upsconline.nic.in
  2. Click on UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth
  4. Download and save your admit card

Note: The admit card has your roll number, exam time, venue, and instructions. No entry without it.

Exam Entry Times

  • Mathematics Paper: Entry closes at 9:50 AM
  • GAT Paper: Entry closes at 1:50 PM
  • Late entry not allowed

Selection Process

  1. Written Exam: Mathematics & GAT papers
  2. Interview: For candidates who clear the written exam, to check skills, personality, communication, and fitness
