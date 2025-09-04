UPSC NDA/NA 2 & CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 – Download @ upsconline.nic.in

UPSC has released the admit cards for NDA/NA 2 and CDS 2 exams on September 4, 2025. Candidates can download them from upsconline.nic.in.

Exam Date: September 14, 2025

How to Download

Go to upsconline.nic.in Click on UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card Enter your registration number and date of birth Download and save your admit card

Note: The admit card has your roll number, exam time, venue, and instructions. No entry without it.

Exam Entry Times

Mathematics Paper: Entry closes at 9:50 AM

GAT Paper: Entry closes at 1:50 PM

Late entry not allowed

Selection Process