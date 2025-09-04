UPSC NDA/NA 2 & CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 – Download @ upsconline.nic.in

Live
Highlights
Download your UPSC NDA/NA 2 and CDS 2 admit cards 2025 from the official website upsconline.nic.in. Check exam dates, entry timings, and selection process details here.
UPSC has released the admit cards for NDA/NA 2 and CDS 2 exams on September 4, 2025. Candidates can download them from upsconline.nic.in.
Exam Date: September 14, 2025
How to Download
- Go to upsconline.nic.in
- Click on UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card
- Enter your registration number and date of birth
- Download and save your admit card
Note: The admit card has your roll number, exam time, venue, and instructions. No entry without it.
Exam Entry Times
- Mathematics Paper: Entry closes at 9:50 AM
- GAT Paper: Entry closes at 1:50 PM
- Late entry not allowed
Selection Process
- Written Exam: Mathematics & GAT papers
- Interview: For candidates who clear the written exam, to check skills, personality, communication, and fitness
