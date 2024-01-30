Week-long GIS programme begins at UGC-MMTTC, MANUU

Hyderabad: A week-long programme on ‘Application of Remote Sensing and GIS to Engineering Problems’ sponsored by UGC was inaugurated on Monday at the UGC-Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Centre (MMTTC), Maulana Azad National Urdu University. The programme will conclude on February 2.

Delivering the inaugural address, Professor Saneem Fatima, Director, UGC-MMTTC, said that the training being offered through the programme is in consonance with the vision as identified by the NEP 2020. “This programme should help the participants understand the nuances and intricacies of the latest developments in the domain”, she added.

More than 50 participants from across the country registered for the programme. Resource persons from Osmania University, Hyderabad; the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna; the Department of Space, Government of India, New Delhi; and the Aligarh Muslim University have been roped in for conducting the sessions.

The programme aims to familiarise the participants with the application of Remote Sensing (RS) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in the hydropower sector, hydrological modelling under climate change impact using remote sensing and GIS, advances in remote sensing and its applications in water resources engineering, an overview of the ISRO space programme and satellite ground station technologies, soil erosion evaluation using remote sensing and GIS for land conservation, and sustainable management.