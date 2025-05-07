Why India’s MBA graduate must embrace AI today

Artificial Intelligence (AI), once considered a future concept, has rapidly become a transformative force across global industries. From automating customer service to predicting market trends, AI is reshaping how businesses operate—and India is no exception.

In recent years, the Indian business ecosystem has embraced AI rapidly. MBA students, aspiring business leaders, and the institutions that train them, this technological evolution signals one clear message: AI is no longer optional—it is essential.

According to a report by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the global AI market, valued at US$ 59.67 billion in 2021, is expected to grow to US$ 422.37 billion by 2028. India’s AI market is projected to reach US$ 7.8 billion by 2025, up from US$ 3.1 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 20.2%.

This surge has been driven by AI’s wide-ranging applicability across key sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and human resources.

Adoption of AI in India

Finance and Banking:Indian banks like HDFC, ICICI, and SBI are using AI-based chatbots such as EVA and iPal to handle customer interactions. AI systems are also enhancing fraud detection and loan risk assessment, making financial operations more efficient and secure.

Retail and E-Commerce:Companies like Flipkart and Amazon India utilize AI-driven recommendation engines to tailor shopping experiences. Inventory management systems powered by AI help optimize supply chains and reduce wastage.

Healthcare:Startups such as Qure.ai and Niramai are employing AI to detect illnesses like tuberculosis and breast cancer at early stages. AI is also enabling remote diagnostics through telemedicine platforms, connecting doctors with patients in rural and underserved areas.

Manufacturing:With the government’s "Make in India" initiative as a backdrop, manufacturers are incorporating AI for predictive maintenance and automation. Firms like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have been investing in AI to enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

Human Resource Management:AI tools are revolutionizing the recruitment process. Platforms like Naukri.com and LinkedIn use algorithms to match job seekers with openings more accurately. Performance management systems are also integrating AI to monitor employee productivity and engagement.

A Call to Action for Business Schools

As AI permeates every layer of the corporate world, business schools must rise to the occasion. Institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), ISB, XLRI, and others are beginning to incorporate AI and data analytics into their management curriculum.

Courses on machine learning, AI-driven strategy, automation, and ethical AI are gradually becoming essential components of a modern MBA program.

Why MBA Students Must Embrace AI

There are several compelling reasons why AI should be a core part of business education:

Data-Driven Decision Making:AI equips managers with the tools to make faster, smarter decisions based on data analytics rather than intuition alone. Enhanced Employability:As per a LinkedIn report, AI and machine learning are among the most sought-after skills in the job market. MBA graduates with AI knowledge are significantly more competitive. Start-Up Potential:With government initiatives supporting AI-based innovation, MBA students with entrepreneurial aspirations can find ample opportunities in launching AI-driven ventures. Ethical Leadership:Understanding AI also means understanding its potential risks—bias in algorithms, data privacy concerns, and cybersecurity issues. Ethical training in AI prepares students to use technology responsibly.

Key AI Competencies for Business Students

To stay relevant, MBA students are encouraged to develop competencies in the following areas:

Data analytics and visualization

Machine learning and predictive modeling

AI-driven decision-making

AI ethics and governance

Automation and process optimization tools

These skills are increasingly becoming part of the job descriptions for roles in consulting, marketing, finance, and operations.

AI is not replacing managers—it is redefining what it means to be an effective one. The future belongs to those who can integrate business knowledge with technological fluency.

As Indian businesses evolve, so must business education. It is imperative that students, institutions, and educators collectively embrace AI as a pillar of modern management.