World Hearing Day: Promoting hearing health for a better future
Every year on March 3rd, the world observes World Hearing Day to raise awareness about hearing loss and promote ear care. The theme for World Hearing Day 2025 focuses on preventing deafness and ensuring access to hearing care for all.
Preventing hearing loss
Hearing loss can be caused by excessive noise exposure, infections, genetic factors, aging, and ear-related diseases. However, many cases are preventable through simple yet effective steps:
• Avoid loud noise: Prolonged exposure to loud music, industrial noise, or loudspeakers can damage hearing. Wearing ear protection and keeping volume levels low can help.
• Practice safe listening: Limit the use of headphones at high volumes and follow the 60/60 rule—listening at 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes at a time.
• Get regular check-ups: Routine hearing screenings can detect issues early and prevent complications.
• Maintain ear hygiene: Avoid inserting cotton swabs or sharp objects into the ear and seek medical attention for ear infections.
• Vaccination & medication safety: Vaccines against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) help prevent infections that can cause deafness. Avoid ototoxic medications that may harm hearing. Spread awareness and ensure ear and hearing care is a public health priority.