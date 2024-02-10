BJP Puts Congress In Dock

Generally, it is said that the youth have a fresh approach towards everything, be it business or politics. But this does not reflect anywhere in the Congress party.

In politics, those who are 40-plus like Rahul Gandhi are considered youth. But then what is happening in the grand old party? Why is it that all surveys and the mood of people reflect that BJP-led NDA would be back in power in 2024?

Well, the main reason is that Congress party which has been fighting with its back to the wall during all elections in the last 10 years refuses to change and adapt itself to the dynamics of fast-changing politics. When many state Assemblies were going to polls and campaign was in full swing, Rahul was seen playing football or jogging with youth as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now that just 60 to 70 days are left for the Lok Sabha elections, he has once again hit the streets in the name of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ and was seen making a failed attempt to feed a dog. Naturally, the ornamental pet dogs get nervous when they see such huge crowds. One does not know what Rahul was trying to prove by feeding the dog with a biscuit. In fact, it amounts to a violation of PETA.

Whether it is dogs or people, a situation has come where no one wants biscuits. They want development, they want employment opportunities, and they want growth of economy. These aspects are not visible in the so-called ‘Mohabat Ki Dukan’ which Rahul talks of. But he still talks of the cost of Modi’s dress, not mentioning that the cost of his T shirts is close to Rs 50,000.

The problem with the Congress party is that when the general elections are knocking on the doors, Rahul Gandhi had embarked on ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ six months late. This is the time when one should have been at the headquarters. When he should have been in the field, he was in Delhi talking about issues which failed to click with people and the party lost three states.

Now again, when Congress netas should have been busy sitting in war room and finalising the candidates, they are indulging in theatrics like coming out with black paper on finances and protesting by wearing black dress. A party which should exude confidence that they along with bloc I.N.D.I.A would win at least 300 seats is showing signs of nervousness and is making a mess of seat adjustments with the partners of opposition bloc.

On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA has gone into full battle mode with its giant election machine well-placed to win for the third time. While Modi and BJP leaders claim that NDA will win hat-trick with about 400 seats, Congress still speaks of winning a maximum of 100 seats. But pollsters predict that it may get around 70 seats.

While the opposition has failed in seat adjustments, the BJP which is weak in South and Odisha has come out with a new concept of showing Congress in bad light by announcing three more Bharat Ratna awards. This is the first time that the Union government has announced Bharat Ratna to multiple personalities and is likely to announce at least three more. This is surely a superb move to put the Congress in dock.

The BJP is weak in Telangana though indications are that it would do better than BRS in Lok Sabha elections. Modi, perhaps, felt that by honouring the most deserving former PM Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna it would help the party in Telangana. They can take on the Congress saying that while the grand old party ignored the great philosopher and linguist, who changed the destiny of the country by bringing in economic reforms which all successive governments are now following, it can claim to have cut across party lines and honoured him.

The BJP will also go to the people saying that it was Congress which insulted PV even after his death by not allowing the body to be kept at AICC office for the public to pay homage, while it had constructed samadhis of all other former Congress PMs in Delhi.

Similarly, the BJP had picked on another great personality Dr M S Swaminathan, the Father of Green Revolution. It was his vision and hard work that made India, which was facing hunger and was importing food grains, become a major exporter. Swaminathan is from Tamil Nadu and the BJP has been trying to fill the political vacuum created by the death of AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa. AIADMK is rudderless and has become politically weak. The BJP may not see spectacular results there but it would certainly improve its vote share.

Another former PM who has been conferred Bharat Ratna is Chowdary Charan Singh. Charan Singh was known as a man who always cared for small farmers. This comes at a time when the farmers incited by some groups are again gearing up for an agitation.

Though the BJP naturally will not accept that this is a political move, the fact is that it is a well-calculated and timely move. Bharat Ratna to Advani immediately after the consecration of Lord Rama’s idol at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is to revisit his political legacy and contribution to Indian politics. This brings us to the time of aggressive Hindutva posturing through the Rath Yatra in the 90s, whose architect-in-chief was Advani.

Modi, perhaps, felt that it was once again time for aggressive Hindutva posturing to attract the votes of the majority community in the Hindi heartland. The South may not know or may not have felt the impact of Advani’s Rath Yatra which had changed the political fortunes of BJP but the people in North are deeply attached to the Rath Yatra and the consequent developments that led to the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Similarly, in giving Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur the BJP wants to project that while Congress ignored him, they had recognised Thakur for his social justice plank.

All the ramblings of Congress to try to belittle the importance of inauguration of Ayodhya temple had miserably backfired. Rahul’s concept of Mohabat Ki Dukan had no takers and the mood in Hindi belt is in favour of Modi 3.0. So what one needs to understand is that there appears to be some serious defect with the Congress party which does not see the ground reality as it refuses to keep its foot and vision on the ground.

The three persons selected by the Modi government for Bharat Ratna are those whom the Congress cannot oppose, saying it is a wrong choice. But, interestingly, the Congress seems to have lost its face even on this issue and instead of appreciating the move, it said BJP did not implement Swaminthan’s formula. P V is our man but it is clear that the timing is only for political purposes and BJP will have to face political repercussions. They do not seem to have any shame in owning up PV when they packed off the body from Delhi in a tearing hurry.

This clearly indicates that the opposition parties are worried about the political narrative that would follow the awards. Let us for the sake of argument agree that this is a political move by BJP and it has chosen people from Bihar, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana where it is not so strong.

But what one does not understand is what prevented the Congress party from either being magnanimous in honouring all these leaders minus Advani as according to them he is not secular. Also, what stopped them from gaining political advantage by indulging in vote bank politics?

The Congress is always known for minority vote bank politics. Even now it believes in the policy of appeasement. Its leaders were averse to visiting Ram Janmaboomi temple inauguration, fearing loss of Muslim votes, but they make a show of visiting temples elsewhere. Such wavering mind set can never take the grand old party anywhere. Why the white-haired septuagenarians, whether it be the AICC president or former ministers or intellectuals in the party, fail to realise this is beyond my understanding.

It is ridiculous that they could not even express their wholehearted happiness over the award of Bharat Ratna to all these leaders, keeping aside politics. “We are happy but…..” Why have ‘if’s and buts’ for everything?