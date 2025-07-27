Trump warning against hiring Indians is disgusting

US President Donald Trump has yet again spewed venom against India. His double standards are doing more harm than good to India. The American style of international relationships always smacks of sinister designs that include destabilising nations and then stepping in as a mediator on the ‘bid to stabilise’ pretext.

From the time his second term began, Trump has been bullying all countries by dangling the ‘tariff’ threat on the one side and using his cunning to sabotage or subvert the interests of countries like India, Mexico, Cuba, Iran, Russia, etc. Trump's attitude defies all decency in international relations. He is acting as a sectarian leader in the name of ‘America First’, as if he doesn't know that USA is in fact a conglomerate of several races! Ironically, Trump himself is from a migrant family of Europe. Without creating the required infrastructure, manpower and other paraphernalia, Trump is hurrying American companies to hire only ‘Americans’ as if there are enough technical hands in his country. Several hundred private universities are striving only because of non-American students. As such Trump should first think of providing the wherewithal to corporate houses before thrusting "Make in America" on them.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada