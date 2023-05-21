All set for glorious fete of TS Formation Day

Other Chief Ministers are inquisitive about the unparalleled, marvellous and ‘never before and nowhere’ development and welfare that has taken place in Telangana, and the state becoming a role model in the country. Maharashtra which had a better foundation than Telangana has no clue as to how this has been made possible. Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief Minister confessed that pressure is mounting on him from people to replicate Telangana schemes

The 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation will be formally launched on June 2, 2023, aptly showcasing State welfare and development in a big way, thus decided the State Cabinet at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the new Secretariat on May 18, 2023. Earlier, on May 13, he had asserted that, ‘now we are guide to India in every aspect’ and hence ‘let us celebrate’ State formation anniversary in a befitting manner, showcasing the rapid strides made by the State in the last 9 years. These include increase in GSDP, annual Budget Estimates, per capita income etc. As a matter of fact, it is a “mercuric rise” as three out of 9 years had been badly affected by demonetization and coronavirus crises. Thus, in a record six years, Telangana emerged as one of the richest States of India.



CM KCR will relate in vivid details the Telangana State achievements and lay out a road map for the future, at a glittering assembly of ministers, MLAs and officials numbering about 25,000 at the sprawling lawns of the new Secretariat on June 2, 2023. Ministers will follow this up with similar programmes in their respective district headquarters. Public meetings would also be organised in every constituency and district, involving people at the grassroots.

All heritage monuments, temples and tourist sports would be bedecked and illuminated to bask in the glory of the formation day celebrations for 21 days. In Ravindra Bharathi, on all the 21 days, programmes by different artists in different fields depicting the state’s all-round growth will be organized under the banner of Samskritika Saradhi. In addition, poetic meets, Avadhanams, musical concerts, songs and competitions etc., will take place with full of magnificence befitting the decennial celebrations will be conducted.

Success story of Telangana will be the key theme for audio-visual documentaries and also in print, as desired and directed by CM KCR, and in such a way that message reaches the people. Accordingly, on agriculture or on creating a first ever permanent green fund, on irrigation projects, education, comprehensive development of villages and towns, multilayer planning, wild life protection, planting of saplings, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Land Revenue, and land administration including Dharani, schemes likes Kalyana Laxmi Shadi Mubarak, Aasara Pensions etc. on earmarked days the development connect to them will be showcased.

A day will be exclusively dedicated as Martyrs’ Memorial Day paying tributes to Martyrs, right from Gram Panchayats level. At the level of every Gram Panchayat, mandal, municipality and so on Martyrs’ Memorial Day will be observed befittingly. CM KCR desires that Martyrs’ Day shall be celebrated in Hyderabad on a grand scale, which includes police gun salute in an impressive way and also to be documented for future. The same has to be done in districts too in all collectorates.

Other Chief Ministers are inquisitive about the unparalleled, marvellous and ‘never before and nowhere’ development and welfare that has taken place in Telangana, and the state becoming a role model in the country. Maharashtra which had a better foundation than Telangana has no clue as to how this has been made possible. Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief Minister confessed that pressure is mounting on him from people to replicate Telangana schemes. In the review meeting sharing these, CM KCR cited examples of some departments for the day-wise demonstration of achievements suggesting, similar exercise could be done for other departments too. Due to development of agriculture, a large number of people are getting livelihoods. CM KCR went on elaborating success after success in every sector.

With regard to urban and rural development, measures taken “to improve the dignity of poor basically” through ‘Palle Pragathi’ and ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programs for providing infrastructure facilities will be highlighted. Increase in the number of municipalities as part of administrative reforms which is another achievement would be appropriately shown.

On Power Day, how the power scenario has progressed “from a disproportionate system to proportionate system,” as KCR puts in, will be showcased in a new angle. Telangana becoming the power surplus state with 100% growth and also the per capita power consumption increasing rapidly would be depicted.

Dalit Bandhu is a unique program and Telangana is the one and only State in the entire country implementing this and this would be prominently emphasized. Like these, separate days are to be earmarked for the overall welfare, infrastructure development, health initiatives, police reforms like SHE Teams formation, CC cameras, district police offices, friendly police, ‘Kanti Velugu’ the world’s largest eye screening program, women empowerment, hereditary professions, Genome Valley, and Pharma City etc.

On Education Day, the phenomenal increase in number of residential institutions and the excellent results in the public and competitive examinations will be projected. On IT and Industries Day, growth in IT Exports which crossed Rs 2,20,000 crore, over 20 lakh individuals getting jobs or expected to get employment in the 22,500 industries that were registered so far, and out of which 80% industries have already gone in to production, would be depicted. “We are world leader in producing vaccines and Hyderabad is Vaccine Capital of the Globe,” said KCR. And of course, other sectors, departments and schemes would also be highlighted in a similar fashion.

(The writer is Chief Public Relations Officer to Chief Minister, Telangana)