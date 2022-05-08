Brazen attempt to distort history

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to remove the history of Mughals and other Islamic rulers history from school syllabus. Even the versus of famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz have been dropped from Indian text books. From renaming places to editing school history text books, Indian Muslim Mughal past and other Islamic rulers history are being erased as Modi's government pushes Hindutva agenda. BJP government is trying to distort the history but it is said that even God's can't alter the past. Nobody can change history. Facts are facts.

Mahatma Gandhi was thrown of train in South Africa and the incident gave birth to non-allinghnment movement. Dr BR Ambedkar was humiliated because he was a Dalit and this made him emerge as architect of our constitution. Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Veereshalingam Pantulu,Jyothiba Phule, all, fought against social evils. This is history and this was history and we cannot change all above historical events.

Mughals not only ruled for more than 300 years, they also enriched India greatly and transformed it into superpower in their times. Rulers Akbar, Jehangir Shahjahan except Aurangazeb were deeply pro- Hindus. In Mughal Era there was not a single communal riot. Hindu-Muslim divide started from the British rule and this legacy is being followed.

Coming to Islamic rulers, Allauddin Khilji was most powerful ruler, who ruled the Sultanate of Delhi. At a time when most of the medieval world was being laid waste by the brutality of the Mongol armies, Khilji kept India and its culture and civilization safe from the scourge. Tipu Sultan was a great patriot and freedom fighter who fought wars against the British forces. Bahadur shah Zafar was the last Mughal emperor and was the leader of 1857 freedom struggle. When he was jailed, his two sons' severed heads were given to him in his breakfast plates. Such sacrifice was done by Bahadur Shah Zafar and now these BJP leaders deliberately ignore his contribution to India and they will criticise the Mughal rulers.

All Mughals from Babur to Bahadur Shah Zafar had a more than a presence of 300 years on the subcontinent and left a significant impact on Indian art, architecture, language and cuisine. Now their history can be removed easily from school books, but what about the history books written by our authors and historians? Will they ever be able to remove them from history books?

Previously there were films like Mughal-e-azam, Baidu Bawra,Waris Shah, Umrao jaan, Humayun,Taj Mahal etc in which Mughals were greatly glorified. Now in recent released films like Bajirao Mastani, Pakistani, Tanhaji, Kesari etc Mughal rulers are shown as deadly villains. In the recently released Kashmir Files, history is twisted and only half truth is told. Now Bollywood became a propaganda tool in which history is retold with inaccurate tales. Now we need films that allay, and heal wounds and not make citizens intolerant. It is hard to erase history and it is hard to forget the Islamic rulers' contribution in art and architecture and shaping India as a wealthy nation.

Zakir hussain, Kazipet