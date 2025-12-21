Govt making right moves for realising ‘healthy’ Telangana

India today stands among the world’s leading nations in the healthcare sector. Availability of high-quality medical treatment at affordable costs has made India a preferred destination for patients from across the world. Every year, lakhs of foreigners travel to India seeking cost-effective treatment and world-class medical facilities. While metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru have traditionally dominated medical tourism, Greater Hyderabad has now joined the top league.

With the objective of transforming Telangana into a global health destination, the state government is readying a comprehensive medical tourism policy, which it contends will firmly cement Hyderabad as a world-class healthcare hub. In line with this vision, key decisions taken at the recently held “Global Summit” are an encouraging development.

To ensure a truly patient-friendly experience, the government plans to launch a single window digital platform that will support international patients at every step from the moment they board a flight to India until their return home. By integrating services currently spread across multiple departments into a single platform, the government itself will act as a credible facilitator. The core objective is to prevent patients from falling prey to middlemen and to ensure transparent and hassle-free services.

Through this portal, patients will be able to compare treatment and surgery costs across hospitals, assess available facilities, and choose services online. The platform will offer doctor appointments, hospital bed bookings, and even pre-arrival video consultations with specialists. A detailed roadmap is being prepared to allow patients to access all relevant information with a single click, even before they arrive in Hyderabad.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, nearly five million medical tourists visited India in 2024, generating a revenue of approximately ₹90,000 crore. Against this backdrop, the Telangana government aims to capture 10–15 per cent of the medical tourism market through this platform.

AI-enabled chatbots and multi-language support (including Arabic and French) will be deployed to address patient queries effectively. The platform will operate under the supervision of the State Medical Tourism Society, which will also spearhead marketing initiatives.

This dedicated society, jointly established by the Health and Tourism Departments, will focus on attracting patients from the Telugu diaspora abroad. Roadshows, digital campaigns, and trade fairs will be organised in Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Lagos, and Johannesburg, along with participation in international medical expos. Beyond treatment, special emphasis will be placed on post-operative care. Hospitals will be integrated with wellness centres and eco-tourism resorts to offer holistic recovery options.

Closer to Hyderabad, forest regions such as Ananthagiri, Nokkapanur, and Bhadrachalam will be developed with wellness packages combining yoga, Ayurveda, nature therapy, digital detox, and stress recovery, which have been successfully adopted by Thailand and Singapore.

Charter agreement for transparency:

To prevent arbitrary pricing for foreign patients, the government will enforce strict transparency norms. Under the proposed Medical Tourism Charter Agreement, only verified hospitals, diagnostic centres and hotels will be listed on the platform. Standardised price brackets will be disclosed in advance for instance, heart surgery costs ranging between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh. This system aligns with international standards such as those of the Joint Commission International (JCI).

As part of the Telangana Tourism Policy, the government will offer incentives in the form of tax refunds and subsidies to boost infrastructure development. Officials estimate that this policy could generate five lakh jobs, while medical tourism revenues are expected to touch ₹50,000 crore by 2030. Institutions such as Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Apollo, and Yashoda Hospitals in Greater Hyderabad are already attracting international patients. According to Forbes magazine, treatment costs in India are just 10 per cent of those in the US and 30 percent of those in Europe.

With this visionary policy, the government aims not only to make Telangana a leader in medical tourism but also to strengthen the state economically. The Telangana government is moving strategically to implement this policy swiftly and highlight the state prominently on the global map. Importantly, the government is giving equal priority to public hospitals alongside private healthcare institutions, with a strong focus on supporting the poor. One of the first decisions taken by the Revanth Reddy government was to enhance Aarogyasri coverage to ₹10 lakh, bringing significant relief to economically weaker sections. During the Telangana Rising Global Summit, key announcements were made in this direction.

Under the Health Vision 2047, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha announced that the government is committed to providing affordable, quality healthcare with financial security for all citizens. Currently, Telangana has only 10 doctors and healthcare staff per 10,000 people, compared to over 40 in developed nations. Addressing this gap, the government plans to invest ₹30,000 crore to realize the vision of “Healthy Telangana” with international standards. Projects include the establishment of TIMS hospitals at a cost of ₹9,400 crore, and new buildings for the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital and Osmania General Hospital. With support from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, advanced facilities will be introduced. Healthcare budget allocation will be increased from the current 4 percent to 8 percent by 2047.

Determined to position Telangana as a leader in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, the government is ensuring that development does not come at the cost of environmental safety. In Future City, land is being allotted to pharma companies only with assurances of pollution-free operations. Preference is being given to research-oriented and formulation-based companies that source raw materials externally, a move welcomed by local communities.

The initiatives undertaken by the State government to promote the healthcare and pharma sectors have drawn global attention, as evident from the success of the Global Summit. With comprehensive planning to ensure accessible healthcare for all, Telangana is emerging as a healthcare hub while also strengthening its economy.

The government’s balanced approach giving equal importance to private sector growth and public health for the poor—towards building a truly “Healthy Telangana” is indeed commendable.