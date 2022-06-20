Hindu Rashtra: The panacea for nation-wide fire

The anti-national and Jihadi forces have only one point agenda, that is, to burn the country under one pretext or the other. It is, indeed, unfortunate that even the so-called secular and socialist parties such as, Congress, TMC, AAP, NCP, CPI , RJD, JDU etc., have knowingly and deliberately joined hands with such forces. The anti- national and Jihadi elements get a boost when the Islamic communal parties join their bandwagon and provide tons of money to destroy the national fabric of harmony, integrity and unity.



It is a historical fact that communally highly surcharged elements in the Muslim community still prefer to take pride in their foreign lineage instead of abhoring brutal killings and rape of their ancestral womenfolk by the barborous foreign invaders. In fact, the Jihadis carefully hide this bitter truth from the gullible Muslim masses ; instead fill the latter's minds with untruth and wrongly interpreted teachings of Quran. This nefarious plan has been in vogue since over a century which has thoroughly brain washed the 25 crore of the Muslim ' minority'.

The restlessness among those holding strings of the Muslim vote-bank has shot up phenomenally ever since loudly proclaimed pro-Hindu party, the BJP captured power at the Centre in 2014 electoral battle and repeated the feat in 2019 with higher seat tally. It is this fear of losing the castle of superiority over Hindu majority that prompts Jihadi elements to indulge in violence, arsoning and rumour-mongering. Other extremist and terrorist fringe groups join the anti-national and Jihadi elements in a bid to mark their presence. The crest fallen emperors of yesteryears along with other similarly defeated parties too, extend support to such divisive groups as they have no other option.

The crux of the problem is, how to dethrone the democratically elected government. In such a desperation, the bandwagon of anti-national, Jihadi and terrorist people does not leave any stone unturned. Be it the incident of Award wapsi, senseless opposition to the duly passed laws like CAA, NRC or the laws for the welfare of farmers this fringe elements are out and almost instantly.

The on-going violent protests over Agnipath employment scheme , grilling of the accused mother-son duo of Congress by the Enforcement Directorate and as a matter of historical fact statement made by the BJP's erstwhile spokesperson Nupur Sharma , are nothing but ' pretexts' to whip up communal frenzy and create serious law and order situation in the country.

And what is still worse is that these rogues indulge in all heinous crimes in the name of ' freedom' guaranteed by the Constitution of India. The surreptitiously inserted words, secularism and socialism during the infamous Emergency by Indira Gandhi government, are treated like Magna Carta by the cunning rank communal politicians who forget the simple truth that what can be given, can be taken back also.

Now the extremely tolerant people of our country are indeed, fed up with the tormenting tactics of anti- national and Jihadi elements. There has to be an end to all such nonsense going on in the name of the Constitution. It is high time to overhaul the Constitution honouring the long cherished dream of the majority Hindu population to have their own country which will be free from the nuisance of high volume loudspeakers, attacks on common man just for being a Hindu and fleecing them financially to appease the undeserving so called minority community. Therefore, the panacea for the present ills is to amend the Constitution and emphatically declare Bharat, that is India as a Hindu Rashtra and crack down on those who wage a war against the country.

IT'S LAWYER Vs POLICE ONCE AGAIN

The hostility between two bodies of law namely, the police whose duty is to prevent crime and bring the culprits to book and the lawyers whose role is to ensure proper application of law so as to render justice to the victims as well as the perpetrators of crime, has been increasing in recent times.

One such incident surfaced in the Gujarat High Court on June 17 where a high court Advocate Aniq Kadri had approached the court challenging the notice issued to him under Section 41 A of the Cr.PC for allegedly providing illegal assistance to the former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) to the Gujarat High Court, senior advocate I.H Syed. The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) after expressing solidarity with Advocate Aniq Kadri has also filed an intervention application in the matter. Senior advocate Percy Kavina appearing for the GHCAA argued that in the instant case, one of the wheels of the justice delivery system viz. Advocates is being attacked. "If you weaken the office of the advocate, you are shaking the foundation of Republic.", Kavina said. Earlier, Senior Counsel Mihir Joshi questioning the basis of issuance of the notice to Kadri said , " ...Ingredients of 41-A Cr.PC are not met out in the instant case." In the instant case, advocate Kadri who is a junior to the senior lawyer I H Syed has been issued the notice under Section 41-A of Cr.PC. The senior lawyer has been named as an accused in a business dispute and accused of wrongful confinement, assault and extortion.

P&H HIGH COURT ON ANTICIPATORY BAIL

In a case titled, Deen Mohd Vs State of Haryana decided on June 10, upholding the trial court's order denying anticipatory bail to an accused, solely on the ground that he had tried to mislead the court by concealing facts regarding dismissal of his earlier application, the bench of Justice Pankaj Jain of the Punjab & Haryana High Court observed, "The law is well settled that where a process is 'ex debito justitiae', the court would refuse to exercise its discretion in favour of the applicant where the application is found to be wanting in bona fides.", and added, " In the considered opinion of this court, the petitioner has not approached the court seeking relief of pre-arrest bail with the clean hands.

The court placed reliance on Apex Court's judgments in the cases of Hari Narain Vs Badri Dass, AIR 1963 SC 1558 and Welcome Hotel Vs State of Andhra Pradesh (1983) 4 SCC 575.

ORDERS UNDER INCOME TAX ACT: MADRAS HC

In a ruling that would have a soothing effect on tax payers, the Madras High Court has held that assessment proceedings under the Income Tax Act should be completed within a reasonable period of time, which should not cross three years. A bench comprising Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad delivering the verdict in The Commissioner of Income Tax Vs M/s. Roca Bathroom Products Private Limited held: " It though depends upon the facts of the each case, drawing a clue from Article 113 of the Limitation Act, the residual entry, it would be reasonable to conclude that in such cases, action is to be concluded within 3 years. Needless to say, if the statute prescribes shorter period, the doctrine of reasonable time will not be applicable and the timeline under the statute is to be strictly followed,".

FORMER SC JUDGE RANJANA PRAKASH DESAI APPOINTED PCI HEAD

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been appointed the Chairperson of the Press Council of India. She has served as a Judge of the Apex court between September 2011 and October 2014. Her appointment comes at a time when the freedom of expression has taken the centre space of debate and varied views are expressed over this contentious subject.

CITY, R.R DIST COURTS BAR ELECTIONS HELD

June 17 witnessed hectic election activity in all subordinate courts in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy district courts. The Bar Associations were agog with campaigning by the contesting advocates and their supporters.

