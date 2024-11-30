Housing For All: From Uncertainty To Security, Dignity

The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Grameen (PMAY-G) scheme focuses on providing pucca houses with essential amenities to rural families living in kutcha houses or without a home. The benefits include providing financial assistance for constructing houses with a minimum size of 25 square meters. The scheme prioritises vulnerable groups such as houseless families, households without literate adults, and those reliant on casual labour for income. Special emphasis is placed on supporting marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other disadvantaged sections of society

In the small village of ‘Rotlang W’ in Mizoram,’ Nondo’s family faced a constant battle for survival. As a daily wage laborer, Nondo worked tirelessly to feed his wife and five children. Yet, no amount of effort could change the harsh reality of their living conditions. Their dilapidated kutcha house, with its leaky roof and crumbling walls, offered little protection against the elements.

During the monsoons, water seeped through the roof, soaking their clothes and bedding. Winters were unbearably cold, with biting winds finding their way through the fragile structure. The family’s health and peace of mind suffered with every cold night made us worry if our house would hold up.

Relief came in 2017 when Nondo’s name appeared on the beneficiary list of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Grameen (PMAY-G). The scheme, designed to provide pucca houses for vulnerable rural families, offered Nondo the opportunity to build a secure home. With financial assistance and support from local officials, construction of his house began.

By the end of the year, the family moved into their new home. It was a simple and sturdy structure, built to withstand harsh weather and provide a safe haven for the family. The new house brought a profound sense of security to Nondo’s family. For the first time, his family could welcome guests into their home without embarrassment or fear of judgment.

Nondo’s story is a testament to the transformative power of PMAY-G, launched in 2016 by the Government of India to fulfil the vision of “Housing for All.”

It had set a target of construction of 2.95 crore houses with basic amenities to be achieved in phases till March 2024. The scheme focuses on providing pucca houses with essential amenities to rural families living in kutcha houses or without a home. The key features of PMAY-G include providing financial assistance for constructing houses with a minimum size of 25 square meters. The scheme prioritizes vulnerable groups such as houseless families, households without literate adults, and those reliant on casual labour for income. Special emphasis is placed on supporting marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other disadvantaged sections of society.

Through such targeted measures, the program ensures that the most deserving households, like Nondo’s, benefit first.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 9 approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for “Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29” wherein financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of two crore more houses at existing unit assistance of Rs.1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs.1.30 lakh in North Eastern Region States and Hill States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The remaining 35 lakh houses not completed till 31.03.2024 would be completed to achieve the cumulative target of 2.95 crore houses of previous phase.

Now, two crore more houses will be constructed under the PMAY-G during next five years from FY 2024-2029 to address housing need arisen over the years. Construction of houses for two crore more households is expected to benefit nearly 10 crore individuals.

The approval would facilitate all the houseless and people living in dilapidated and kutcha houses to build safe and secure house of good quality with all the basic amenities. This will ensure safety, hygiene and social inclusiveness of the beneficiaries.