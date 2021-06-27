Improving self-awareness

Self-awareness is an essential ingredient for the all-round development and growth of an individual in the various dimensions of life. Self-awareness can benefit one's life immensely through all round development, enhanced effectiveness, good communication and many more. Be it IQ and EQ, the level of confidence and greater motivation and zeal in doing things, it's an innate skill which needs to be toned consistently. With self-awareness, one may build through challenges in widening the awareness quotient, and also effectively dealing with it.



Essentials of self- awareness



l Embracing values

l Interpersonal relationships

l Overcoming challenges

l Effective feedback

l Tapping potential

l Practicing mindfulness

l Leadership connect

l Personal improvement

l Stress management

Self- awareness is an effective way to manage ourselves and all our activity most deftly. It's all the more important to build ourselves up. This factor of taking care of ourselves gets well versed by practicing the norms of self- awareness. The nuances are simple to follow which would enhance our efficiency manifold.

Practiced across vibrant cross sectional audiences and amongst diverse industries, it's becoming the latest catchword which is a good welcome change. We can decipher from studies which have a clear indicator on people who practice and who don't. Those who are more self- aware are having good strong personalities with diverse talents, maintaining cordial and congenial relations with presentation skills, empathetic, and a go-getting attitude. Negativity is diluted with such audiences who are go-getters, efficient at work with good recognition of their latent talents in organizations which cherish them as assets and are sustaining in the long run.

This critical skill enhancer is often practiced by leaders who need more understanding both at the inner and outer level. Practicing is a norm but auctioning is even more critical. It's not a difficult skill set, all one needs is to make a beginning by analysing both the inner and outer realm for better clarity. Once this gets addressed, all the other factors scale up.

When we strike a direct connection with audiences on how they relate to self-awareness & what does it imply, and what measures need to be taken to increase the quotient of self-awareness. Whether it's a leader or an employee, it's essential to know how they see themselves.

Self-Awareness is a kind of perspective. The way we see ourselves is one approach and the way others perceive us is another approach. So, how do we look at ourselves from an intrinsic way? Understanding the different planes of consciousness, we will have a better picture of both our inner and outer realms.

Yes, self-awareness is important and we need to fine tune it to build the awareness factor more vibrantly. Defining the two modes of looking at it, we need to understand what the internal & external factor constitutes. We do have a definite mindset with a lot of goals, correlated to beliefs and feelings, behaviour patterns and our skills that build us up. Good contentment in our professional and personal relationships with a feel good factor and an innate sense of contentment is what internal self- awareness covers while negative factors like stress and anger are at bay.

Self-awareness at the external level is again perspective driven. This enables one to have clarity on the thoughts and feelings of others and vice versa. By being more practical and objective, we look at things from others perspective before getting judgemental. People who are good at this have sound meaningful relations with others, they are more empathetic and consider others point of view. In the case of leadership too, looking at the employee's perspective will win many laurels with enriching relations, job efficiency scaling up and an all-round satisfaction.

Both the awareness quotients seem different and distinct and we can't draw a common ground while looking at them. Both are unique in standing and we need to explore them separately. Most people look at a balance between the two so that there's no overlapping with one another.

Focusing on self-awareness at work must be on a regular basis for employees. If one is not clear on the awareness internally, it reflects at the external level on the performance. Constant feedback and evaluation are good parameters to assess staff.

By identifying the areas which need to be worked on, one can reach the objective with a sense of achievement by balancing perspectives. Lack of genuine feedback or ability to listen, may navigate the focus to see the truth. Good leaders value critical feedback and opinion. They are more self-aware and are accepted. A sense of reflection helps us in creating better understanding of our thoughts & feelings.

By practicing the rightful mode of self-awareness in a balanced way, one will be distinctly ahead and well placed than others. Learning through the process, understanding and analysing the internal and external modes of self-awareness, will hold one in a good position. By being more self-aware, we create a better conducive environment for us and others. Let's be more aware.