Know one by their abilities not by their disabilities

The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3 was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992. This aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disability.

The theme for this year is “Fostering disability—Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress.” As the title indicates there is an underlying need to address barriers that prevent persons with disabilities from fully participating in society, such as those related to poverty, employment and social protection. It reinforces the idea that advancing social progress is not possible without the full inclusion, participation and leadership of people with disabilities.

I am closely associated with Ashray Akruti, an NGO for the hearing impaired, bent upon breaking the walls of silence under the able guidance of its Director D P K Babu. This NGO is very dear to my heart. It’s an accidental involvement. Accidental beginnings often lead to the most meaningful connections. It’s wonderful to think that I am totally involved and invested my free time for the cause.

Using the free hours to give back to society, especially to a cause you are passionate about gives you mental peace and meaning to life. It gives you a sense of achievement. Your voluntary service and monetary contributions can make a significant difference to the lives of several distraught people. When you are involved, you can inspire others with your selfless efforts. When something resonates in your heart, it’s easy to pour your energy into it. You can also make a little difference and that’s what matters.

Various events are being organised on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. You can play a significant role in raising awareness about disability issues and promoting inclusivity. These events highlight challenges faced by persons with disabilities, advocate for their rights and accessibility, showcases their talents and achievements of the specially disabled children. These artists glow amid darkness, hear sound and rhythm in silence, and pursue perfection with unwavering determination. Despite the challenges they face, they turn the impossible into the possible and create miracles that spread a message of beauty despite the challenges. Every one of us needs to recognise the importance of inclusivity and accessibility for all.

The duty and responsibilities of the people towards individuals with disabilities include promoting equal opportunities, understanding, and acceptance. We can achieve this by creating accessible infrastructure and public spaces. We can also take up initiatives that can ensure equal education and give fillip to employment opportunities apart from promoting empathy on all available platforms. A way out is by supporting dedicated organisations that work for the welfare of persons with disabilities. Every small action counts, and the collective efforts can make a big difference and help create a more inclusive society.

Srikanth Bolla and the women’s blind cricket team are shining examples of inclusivity and determination. Bolla, who is visually impaired, has not only excelled in his academics with a degree from MIT, but has also founded Bollant Industries, a successful sustainable packaging company that employs hundreds of differently abled individuals. His achievements are testament to the power of resilience and innovation, breaking down societal barriers and challenging stereotypes.

Similarly, the women’s blind cricket team’s historic win in the inaugural T20 World Cup will serve as an inspiration to countless persons worldwide. By providing opportunities and support, we can empower individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential and make meaningful contributions to society.

Bolla and the WC winning exploits of the women cricketers are a reminder that inclusivity is not only a moral imperative but also a driver of innovation, creativity and success.

Giving back to society is a responsibility we all should hone. It’s about contributing our time, skills, or resources to make a positive impact in our communities. Whether it’s volunteering, donating to causes we are concerned about, or simply being kind to those around us, make for selfless efforts that count! Do not see the world through lenses of ability and disability but see through humanity. There are no boundaries, if you have the intention. Remember that if you hesitate to cross the boundary for whatever reasons, the boundary will cross over to you.

“Disability most often is articulated and thought of as an unnecessary burden. But the disabled lives are multifaceted and brim with personality, pride, ambition, love, empathy and wit.” Their love and warmth are priceless!