Let us restore the pristine glory of Musi River, the lifeline of Hyderabad

All civilizations formed and flourished on the banks of rivers. Rivers provided a steady supply of drinking water and made the land fertile for growing crops. Access to water is still crucial to modern civilization. The water scarcity ‘stress’, I call, is due to the depletion of available water sources.

Musi River, also known as Muchukunda or Musi Nuru or Moosa river, is one of the major tributaries of Krishna. The river originates in Ananta Giri hills near Vikarabad at an altitude of 4660 m and merges with river Krishna at Vadapally village in Nalgonda district.

It flows along the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple. I remember that as a child we used to travel to the ‘Gutta Jatara’ (fair on the hills) in bullock carts between October and November. The river travels from this place into Hyderabad, where it turns narrower and flows through the city as a ‘nala’.

The Musi River flood that wreaked havoc in September was occurring approximately 117 years after the devastating September 28, 1908 following relentless rain. It claimed an estimated 15,000 lives and caused widespread destruction leading to the construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar as a preventive measure against future disasters.

However, one should note that the recent flood was mainly man-made. It was caused due to opening of the gates of both reservoirs as a result of which the river overflowed and displaced thousands of locals.

The state government has now decided to step up its efforts to rejuvenate Musi River which, over the decades has been reduced to a sewerage canal and a dumping ground for all industrial and pharmaceutical effluents.

From the early 1950s to 70s, hundreds of women used to walk up to the river after celebrating Bathukamma festival to immerse their floral offerings. After the immersion, the river looked beautiful and all decked up like a young bride with radiant flowers floating over the water. Almost half of Hyderabad gathered around and they were all mesmerised seeing the spectacle. The nights looked divine while it was merriment for men and women.

The ‘Panjas’ also known as ‘alams’ used to be washed in the Musi River ahead of the Muharram procession in the city. It is hard to find such things these days. Encroachments in the river bed have worsened the situation.

Concerned at this deterioration Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has firmed up his resolve to protect the people from the river’s pollution and improve the living standards, while trying to restore the pristine glory of Musi.

As a true Hyderabadi, I have many pleasant and unpleasant memories associated with the river. Old timers of this city like me are a witness to the changes that the river has gone through and the importance it carries in their lives. Till the late 1970s, the area was resplendent with fields. When it rained, young boys jumped into the river to bathe and enjoy. There used to be a beautiful jasmine garden and the river flowed on both sides of it. Whenever we shopped for bangles at Charminar, especially during the summer season, we used to visit this garden to collect the flowers that had fallen. The garden is now the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station constructed on the river bed itself. There was a dedicated space for the washer community to carry on their traditional occupation. It was a pleasant sight to watch all starched cotton saris and washed linen dancing in the bright Sun and see women in their traditional attire crooning to the local folklore. The community left this place because of sewerage water.

Sarojini Naidu, the ‘Nightingale of India’, in her poem, ‘Night fall in the city of Hyderabad’, describes River Musi as a ‘white river that flashes and scintillates’. Hope this scintillating beauty reruns to the delight of the city folk.

The only hope is Revanth Reddy, who aspires to complete the project in two years

Rivers are the lifelines of our planet. They provide sustenance to both wildlife and humans.

However the health of many rivers has been compromised by human activity. The good news is that it’s possible to heal these vital waterways. Standing as an inspiration is the Dommel river restoration project of Netherlands, which showcases the effectiveness of nature- based solutions in improving river health and resilience. It is ditto with the Elwha River restoration project in Washington State, which stands testimony to the transformative power of undoing human interference. Likewise, in Japan the Yodo River once faced severe pollution and degradation due to urbanization and industrialization. However, a collaborative effort between government agencies, local communities, and environmental organizations turned the tide, or the Loire River in France. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Loire Valley is home to a rich tapestry of biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Such success stories of river restoration remind us of the resilience of nature and the power of collective action.

No river is divorced or separated from the local culture and its people. It cannot be delinked from its history, culture and needs of the people. The river’s survival is very important for the sustainability of the city.

Let us all together ensure that we protect our precious waterways for future generations, ensure that rivers remain vibrant, thriving ecosystems that sustain life and inspire wonder for decades to come.