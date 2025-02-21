Need for greater global solidarity

A ministerial-level meeting was just convened by China, which holds the rotating Council presidency this month, as the UN prepares to mark its 80th anniversary later this year. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the debate emphasizing that “global solidarity and solutions are needed more than ever” as the climate crisis rages and inequalities and poverty increase.

Peace Elusive

“As this Council knows well, peace is getting pushed further out of reach — from the Occupied Palestinian Territory to Ukraine to Sudan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and beyond,” he said. “Terrorism and violent extremism remain persistent scourges. We see a dark spirit of impunity spreading. The prospect of nuclear war remains – outrageously – a clear and present danger.”

Emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) are also a challenge as their “limitless promise…is matched by limitless peril to undermine and even replace human thought, human identity and human control.”

Pact For Future

Guterres said “these global challenges cry out for multilateral solutions,” and pointed to the Pact for the Future, adopted by Member States last September. The agreement “is aimed at strengthening global governance for the 21st century and rebuilding trust” in multilateralism, the UN, and the Security Council. Provisions include advancing coordination with regional organizations and ensuring the full participation of women, youth and marginalized groups in peace processes.

The Pact outlines support for a stimulus plan to help developing countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and revitalized commitment to reform the post-war global financial architecture to better serve the modern world.

It also contains a Global Digital Compact that calls for an AI governance body that allows developing countries to participate in decision-making, marking a first.

Security Council

Reform Needed

“The Pact also recognizes that the Security Council must reflect the world of today, not the world of 80 years ago, and sets out important principles to guide this long-awaited reform,” said Guterres. The Council should be enlarged and made more representative of today’s geopolitical realities, while countries also must continue to improve its working methods to make the body more inclusive, transparent, efficient, democratic and accountable. He recalled that these issues have been under consideration by the UN General Assembly for more than a decade.

“Now is the time to build on the momentum provided by the Pact for the Future, and work towards a greater consensus among regional groups and Member States – including the permanent members of this Council – to move the intergovernmental negotiations forward. Throughout, I call on Members of this Council to overcome the divisions that are blocking effective action for peace” He noted that Council members have shown reaching common ground is possible, for example through deploying peacekeeping operations and forging resolutions on humanitarian aid.

Spirited Collective

“Even in the darkest days of the Cold War, the collective decision-making and vigorous dialogue in this Council maintained a functioning, if imperfect, system of collective security,” he said. “I urge you to summon this same spirit, continue working to overcome differences and focus on building the consensus required to deliver the peace all people need and deserve.”

The Secretary-General said multilateral cooperation is the beating heart of the United Nations, and guided by the solutions in the Pact for the Future, it can become an even more powerful instrument of peace, “As we look to the challenges around us, I urge all Member States to continue strengthening and updating our global problem-solving mechanisms,” he said. “Let’s make them fit for purpose – fit for people – and fit for peace.”

Uphold Sovereignty

The meeting was chaired by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi who presented four proposals to the Council, including the need to uphold sovereign equality while advancing global governance. “We must respect the development acts chosen independently by people of all countries, uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and not impose one’s will upon others,” he said. Countries also must “practice international rule of law, ensure the effective implementation of international law and reject double standards and selective application.” Wang said Security Council resolutions are binding and should be observed by all countries. The Council is also entrusted with authority which all nations should uphold.

“Any act of bullying, trickery or extortion is a flagrant violation of the basic norms of international relations. Any unilateral sanction that circumvents Security Council authorization lacks legal basis, defies justification and contradicts common sense,” he said.

Furthermore, a critical part of global governance is ensuring justice prevails, as “international affairs should no longer be monopolized by a small number of countries.” He said nations of the Global South “have the right to speak up for and defend their legitimate rights and interests, and the fruits of development should no longer be taken by just a few countries.”

Meanwhile, Security Council reform “should continue to emphasize democratic consultation, increase the representation and say of developing countries, especially African countries, and effectively address historical injustice.”

Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia of the Russian Federation addresses the Security Council meeting on maintenance of international peace and security with a focus on practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance.

West Undermining

UN: Russia

Despite its strengths and weakness, the UN has fulfilled its founding purpose of preventing a new World War, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told the meeting. He warned, however, that the world is “teetering on the brink of a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers” as western countries undermine UN authority and the primacy of international law.

“We are witnessing a broad application of the practice of unilateral coercive measures being imposed whenever supporters of methods of force in global politics do not manage to push through their desired outcome at the Security Council,” he said. “Failure to abide by the UN Charter and a reckless approach to Security Council resolutions on a number of acute international issues has now become the hallmark of the West,” he added.

Regarding efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, he said “it is becoming clear who genuinely advocates a more fair, more equal world, and who are living in the past and are striving at any cost to make their geopolitical agendas a reality.”

Ambassador Barbara Woodward of the United Kingdom addresses the Security Council meeting on maintenance of international peace and security with a focus on practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance. She called for new approaches to address emerging challenges, and 2025 – which marks the UN’s 80th anniversary and a year of key summits – is the first step. The summits will cover issues such as gender equality, ocean preservation, financing for development, and climate change. “Together, these summits seek to address our shared concerns. Their success is critical for progress and the UN’s reputation as our multilateral home,” she said.

US To Rethink

Support To UN

US Deputy Permanent Representative Dorothy Shea recalled that her country helped found the UN after the Second World War, “but UN agencies and bodies overall have drifted from their core missions,” she said. “We need to take a closer look at where this institution is falling short,” she continued. “For example, there is a longstanding, deep anti-Israel bias within the UN that has only grown stronger since Hamas’ brutal attack against Israel on October 7, 2023.”

Regarding the Security Council, she said critical issues that demand attention continually fall by the wayside. Shea said the US is currently conducting a review of its support to the UN.

It will consider whether the actions of the Organization are serving

American interests, and whether reform is now due. She said the US will not support UN bodies such as the Human Rights Council and will review those such as cultural agency UNESCO “which has a history of

antisemitism or anti-Israel sentiment within the organization.” (UN News)