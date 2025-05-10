No More Tolerance, No More Talks: Pakistan will bleed for every terror act

Pakistan has once again provoked India with cowardly acts of terrorism—this time brutally murdering 26 Hindu pilgrims and taunting our leadership. But India, under Prime Minister Modi’s firm command, has struck back with precision, power, and clarity. Calculated and well measured steps have demolished terror camps without harming civilians, while Pakistan descends into chaos—its provinces revolting, its leadership humiliated, and its military exposed as a hollow force. As the Indian Tri-Services respond with unmatched coordination, Pakistan stands globally isolated and internally fractured. This isn’t mere retaliation—it’s justice in motion. A terror state is crumbling, and India is ensuring it pays a steep, historic price.

Bharat Mata Ki Jai The Bold Talk is back—and bolder than ever.

After a brief pause, we’re resuming with renewed resolve to call a spade a spade. And let’s begin by confronting the belligerent, broken state that is Pakistan.

As tensions rise once again due to unprovoked escalations from across the border, India has responded with measured restraint and unmatched resolve. Delhi and several border states have activated emergency protocols—not as a knee-jerk reaction, but as a calculated step in the face of Pakistan’s ongoing campaign of terror. From the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai carnage to the daily infiltration of jihadis, Pakistan’s hands are soaked in innocent blood. Its latest cowardly provocation—the brutal killing of 26 Hindu pilgrims, accompanied by the mocking taunt “Jaa kar Modi ko batao”—is a grim reminder that Pakistan remains a terror factory masquerading as a nation.

But karma, as they say, hits hard. And this time, India struck back—with clinical precision. After giving Islamabad a 14-day window to dismantle its terror camps, hoping in vain for basic decency, India launched coordinated strikes that razed nine terrorist hubs. Not a single civilian harmed. Not a single inch of Pakistani territory crossed. Yet the message was loud and clear.

India is now on a path of retribution—not revenge, but justice. The architects of terror, from the Kandahar hijacking to the Pahalgam massacre, are being systematically hunted. The very idea of Pakistan is crumbling. Balochistan has captured Quetta and taken over all administrative structures. Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not far behind. Pakistan is no longer a coherent nation—it’s an imploding carcass of failed ideology and fractured identity.

In response to India’s targeted strikes, Pakistan, rudderless and desperate, made the cowardly choice of attacking Indian civilians in J&K and launching drone swarms in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Kutch—supplied, of course, by its co-conspirator Turkey. True to form, it escalated recklessly and blindly. But the Indian Tri-Services intercepted 100 drones, neutralized the rest, and hit back with surgical precision. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi—all struck. Their air defense systems—reduced to rubble.

And what does the Pakistani leadership do? It blabbers incoherently. Their Defence Minister gave a laughable excuse: they didn’t intercept Indian drones because doing so would expose their military installations. This is the logic of incompetence, the rhetoric of a regime utterly devoid of tactical maturity. It reminds one of the proverb, “Nach na jaane, aangan teda”—those who don’t know how to dance, blame the floor.

Pakistan today is a parody of a state: no foreign policy, no functioning economy, no coherent military command, and zero international credibility. It has no political executive—just a puppet regime controlled by a paranoid military elite that survives by feeding off terror.

And while India uses intelligence, precision weaponry, and diplomatic leverage to isolate Pakistan globally, Islamabad lurches between denial and delusion. India has not only acted with strength but also with strategy—bolstered by new Russian-supplied Igla-S missiles and real-time surveillance via the US HawkEye satellite network. The message is clear: India is prepared, and Pakistan will pay.

Meanwhile, India’s decisive actions have also exposed the duplicity of certain opposition parties at home. Instead of uniting with the government in this hour of national security, the Congress and its allies have chosen to parrot Pakistani propaganda. Mallikarjun Kharge’s outrageous claim that PM Modi had foreknowledge of the Pahalgam attack is not just false—it’s vile. Akhilesh Yadav’s juvenile taunt about “sutli bombs” only displays his intellectual bankruptcy.

In their blind hatred for Modi, they are handing ammunition to Pakistan. Islamabad now falsely accuses the Indian Army of orchestrating the Pahalgam attack. They forget that Indian Muslims, too, are patriots—and many, like Asaduddin Owaisi, have openly called for zero tolerance toward groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Opposition parties continue to live in a haze, unwilling to say “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” yet quick to label any Indian countermeasure as warmongering. They fail to grasp that an aggressive posture isn’t reckless—it’s rational. It’s about leveraging every tool—military, economic, diplomatic, cyber, and informational—to ensure that every act of terror exacts a steep price from Pakistan.

Even some media houses have behaved irresponsibly, portraying India’s restraint as weakness and calling for action while lacking the spine to support it when it happens. They misrepresent strength as hesitation. But India has shown the world what responsible power looks like—hitting hard without hitting civilians, isolating Pakistan globally while defending its sovereignty with honor.

Unlike Pakistan, which hides behind civilian airliners and kills innocents, India has acted with moral clarity and strategic depth. It has destroyed four of Pakistan’s key air bases with precision, used diplomacy to block international funding to the terror state, and made sure the world sees Islamabad for what it truly is: the global epicenter of jihadist terrorism.

Let it be said without ambiguity: Pakistan is not just a failed state. It is a malignant entity, a danger to regional peace, and a disgrace to the values of humanity and civilization. Its collapse is not a matter of if, but when—and India will not just watch from the sidelines.

Jai Hind. Bharat Mata ki Jai.

(The author is former Chief Editor of Hans India)