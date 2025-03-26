Rahul bid to combine Gandhi, Ambedkar

Ideologically, the Congress is considered to be synonymous with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. In fact, the Father of the Nation’s ideals are ingrained in the DNA of every veteran Congressmen. Sadly, now that the people are divided as per their religion and castes, the Congress has lost hope in following the policies of the Father of the Nation, in toto. Routed in one election after another, the Congress has finally decided to also appropriate the name of Ambedkar into its political agenda, thereby winning the confidence of the Dalits.

The Congress, under Rahul Gandhi, is working on one of a kind and unusual strategy to take on the BJP at the hustings in 2029. It is appropriating both the legends, Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, to win back the confidence of the people. It’s taking this formidable strategy forward to woo both the Nationalists and the Dalits, hoping to swell its tally, both in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The party is working on a roadmap to defeat the communal agenda of the BJP. All eyes now are on the upcoming All-India Congress Committee (AICC) Session on April 9 in Gujarat, the land of the Mahatma.

Ideologically, the Congress is considered to be synonymous with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who not only steered the nation in the freedom struggle but guided the path to be tread by the party & the country. In fact, the Father of the Nation’s ideals are ingrained in the DNA of every veteran Congressmen. Sadly, now that the people are divided as per their religion and castes, the Congress has lost hope in following the policies of the Father of the Nation, in toto. Routed in one election after another, the Congress has finally decided to also appropriate the name of Ambedkar into its political agenda, thereby winning the confidence of the Dalits.

After the absence of Mayawati from the political arena, the Congress is eyeing to fill up this political vacuum, accounting for 16.6 per cent of the population, which is considerable in number. The Minorities account for 19 per cent. If the party can woo both these communities along with the secular Hindus, it can still hope to defeat Narendra Modi at the hustings. An overarching slogan has been coined to combine Gandhiji and Dr Ambedkar, besides protecting the Constitution, which embodies the Congress Idea of India, as Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan. It is along these lines that the Congress will fashion its new political strategy to confront head on the ruling BJP, in the run up to the General Election in 2029.

During the Freedom Struggle, Gandhiji introduced Constructive Programme, like Promotion of Hindu-Muslim Unity, Abolition of Untouchability, Popularization of Khadi, Women’s Education, etc. Following the example of the Freedom Struggle, Rahul Gandhi is seeking to combine a political action plan with a programme for social change. His Caste Census agenda is part of his outreach to the vulnerable sections of society.

According to Rahul Gandhi, nearly 73 per cent of the population, largely Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and Minorities, hardly finds representation in business, corporate world or in the higher echelons of decision-making in the bureaucracy. He believes that affirmative action is the only way to set right such an anomaly.

Earlier, the Congress was shying away to appropriate Dr Ambedkar as BSP supremo Mayawati was calling the shots for Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and rest of the country. However, after her disappearance from the political landscape, the Congress has woken up from its slumber and decided to follow Ambedkar, as well. According to them, there is no hard-and-fast rule that they can only support either of the two -- Gandhiji or Ambedkar.

Despite their differences, both Gandhiji and Dr Ambedkar worked together. Poona Pact in 1932 shows how they could iron out their differences. For instance, during the Constituent Assembly, it was at the instance of Mahatma Gandhi that Dr Ambedkar was appointed as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee. In fact, the Congress facilitated Dr Ambedkar’s election to the Constituent Assembly. Dr Ambedkar did acknowledge the cooperation extended by the Congress during the drafting of the Constitution. Dr Ambedkar went on to serve as Law Minister in the Nehru Cabinet, in the Provisional Government. It is around these commonalities that Rahul Gandhi is focusing on, in combining Gandhiji and Dr Ambedkar, to formulate his approach to the new political situation in the country.

During the initial three decades after the Indian Independence in 1947, Dalits, Muslims and Upper-Castes were the political mainstay of the Congress. Later, the Congress vote bank was decimated, with Dalits switching over to Ambedkarite parties, Muslims shifting to the Third Front and the regional parties and the Upper-Castes jumping on to the BJP bandwagon.

The 75th Anniversary of finalization of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, came in handy for the Congress. On November 26, 2024, the party staged a major function to mark the occasion, in Talkatora Stadium in the Capital. The culmination was the rally to mark the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, by staging a rally on January 27, 2025, in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, which is the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar.

In between these two events came the Centenary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the Belagavi AICC Session on December 26-27, 1924. To mark the Centenary of Gandhiji presiding over the AICC Session on December 26, 2024, the Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held in Belagavi in Karnataka, called the Nava Satyagraha Baithak. It was in Belagavi that the Congress decided on holding the AICC Session in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi is bringing together the Gandhian and Ambedkar streams. He is readying the political narrative, alongside the social reform programme, through his emphasis on Caste Census.

Ironically, though the Congress is raising its pitch on behalf of the downtrodden & the under-privileged, the middle-class have turned against the party for its stand on giving more reservations, much beyond the ceiling of 50 per cent, as set up by the Supreme Court for the Dalits, OBCs and Minorities. The youth, who were anti-BJP due to the rise in unemployment, are up in arms against the Congress for ignoring the merit of the competent students. Caste Census is expected to shatter the dreams of the aspirational youth. With the BJP pursuing the communal line, the youth had high hopes from Rahul Gandhi but he too now is turning regressive.

Moreover, the Congress has woken up late on the Ambedkar issue. The BJP, has been trying to woo the Ambedkarites, ever since it came to power in May, 2014. On April 20, 2015, Modi laid the foundation stone for Dr Ambedkar International Centre at Janpath in the Capital. On November 14, 2015 Modi inaugurated B R Ambedkar memorial in London. Parliament observed Constitution Day on November 26, 2015. On December 6, 2015, Modi released two commemorative coins as part of the 125th Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations. Besides, Dalits have been the beneficiaries of the Modi Government. Whether it is the free gas cylinders, direct cash transfers of Rs 2500 to women, free electricity, healthcare and ration, the Dalits have been benefitting from the various schemes launched by the BJP-led NDA Government. As opposed to lip-service, receiving genuine financial assistance is always preferred by people. In fact, much before the Congress contemplates doing something, BJP steals the march over it.

In the one-upmanship tussle between the Congress and the BJP on wooing the Dalits, both parties are on the same level. However, the Congress may take the lead by upping the ante on its demand for Caste Census and Reservations for Dalits, OBCs and Minorities. In Karnataka, Siddaramaiah Government has gone ahead in giving 4 per cent reservations to Muslims in Contracts, besides Dalits, Tribals and OBCs. Similarly, in Telangana, the Revanth Reddy Government has passed the Bill to increase reservations for OBCs to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies. Whether the apex court will approve of this decision, only time will tell, as it clearly exceeds the 50 percent ceiling and touches 70 percent. As per the Supreme Court ruling, exceeding the 50 per cent limit, violates the principle of equality, enshrined in Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution.

The Game Plan of the Congress is to pose itself as the messiah of the downtrodden and eventually improve its own standing, with the sole purpose of increasing its political footprint across the nation. Realising that unless some drastic steps are not taken, it cannot defeat the BJP, which is busy raking up the communal flare in the country, the party has set its sights on the Dalits and the downtrodden. By playing the Caste Card, the Congress wants to blunt the Communal Agenda of the BJP. If the BJP can play divisive politics, they, too, can raise the pitch on the Caste disparities. After all, it is all about forming Governments, whether in States or at the Centre!!

