Teaching then and now: A saga of ever-evolving learning experiences

As September arrives, I am catapulted back in time at least seven decades, to a bygone era. I find myself transformed into a 4- year- old girl, sitting in the ‘Infant ‘class, with Mrs Solomon, my teacher, standing right in front of me. Her warm smile, affectionate gaze, and petite face with a neat bun at the back of her head are etched vividly in my memory.

I recall her elegant attire- a light coloured, starched cotton saree with a thin border, a classic style that exuded simplicity and grace. Her image remains fresh and indelible in my mind. I cannot forget the impact of my English teacher, Mrs. Philips, who played a significant role in shaping my language skills, and my mathematics teacher, Mrs Augustine, who helped me develop my ability to calculate and memorise numbers with ease. Their influence has had a lasting impact on my life. Such type of teachers, belong to yesteryears.

As we celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5 in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and a dedicated teacher and philosopher, we thank and salute the mentors, who inspire, guide and shape the minds of future generation. Whether they are teachers of yesterday or today, they create personalized learning experiences, encouraging students to take the ownership of their education. But with technological developments teachers and teaching methods have changed. The way we were taught, the way we learnt has undergone a significant transformation over the years.

Gone were the days of traditional blackboard teaching, where teachers would scribble notes, diagrams, and formulae on the blackboard and the students would feverishly, copied them down. Quite often the black board looked a whiteboard, with no space left to write any more. It was never rubbed off till the last student ‘photocopied’ it down. Sometimes the teacher would leave the classroom to the next class dusting the white chalk powder that settled on her face and hair.

This method of teaching relied heavily on the teacher’s potential to convey information clearly and the student’s ability to absorb and retain it. While this approach had its limitations, it also had its advantages. Students developed strong note-taking skills, and teachers could gauge student understanding through class discussions and written assignments.

Fast- forward to the present, and we have whiteboards, which offer a cleaner, more efficient alternative to blackboards. White boards allow teachers to use markers, diagrams, and multimedia resources to engage students and convey complex concepts. Digital whiteboards take a step further, enabling teachers to incorporate videos, animations, and interactive simulations that make learning more immersive and fun.

Today’s teachers are no longer purveyors of knowledge, they are facilitators, mentors and coaches. The 21st century teachers and class rooms have a dynamic ever evolving environment. Teachers are ever ready and alert to experiment, innovate and adapt to new technological methodologies and needs of students. By accepting quick changes, the educators are creating a more inclusive, student-centered learning environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, analyzing and collaboration.

The influence of teachers on students’ lives extends to far beyond the class room. They inspire, motivate, and empower students to pursue their passion and interests. They ignite the love for learning, boost their morale, instill confidence and help students develop essential skills.

As we celebrate Teachers’ Day, let’s acknowledge the tireless efforts of pedagogues who work behind the scenes to shape the minds of future generations. Let us recognize the dedication, passion and commitment of these unsung heroes who make a difference in the lives of their students. We should all admit the exceptional qualities the teachers possess: - the ability to connect with students’ lives, the passion for teaching, the commitment to the students, the mastery in the subject matter, and the willingness to accommodate every student under his or her umbrella. Let us all acknowledge the vital role played by every teacher in shaping the future of every student.