Tirupati Devoted to Transformation: Embracing CNG for a Sustainable Future Path to Cleaner Energy and Economic Growth

Tirupati is emerging as a beacon of clean energy transformation, embracing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to drive both environmental progress and economic development. With growing public awareness, supportive policies, and infrastructure advancements, CNG is fast becoming the fuel of choice across the temple city.

Sharp Rise in CNG Vehicles and Retrofitments

A standout indicator of this transformation is the rapid increase in CNG-powered vehicles. As of FY 2024–25, Tirupati has recorded a total of 6,377no CNG vehicles, up from 3854no in the previous year — a 65 % year-on-year growth.

This growth is primarily driven by OEM (original equipment manufacturer) CNG vehicles, which rose from 100 units to 6149 units, marking a sharp 5749 increase. Factory-fitted CNG vehicles are in high demand due to their optimized performance, reliability, and manufacturer-backed warranties.

In addition to OEMs, the retrofitment market is seeing remarkable traction. Vehicle owners, especially auto drivers and small transport operators, are converting their existing petrol or diesel vehicles to CNG to reduce fuel costs. Though official figures are still consolidating, market reports point to a surge in Retrofitments due to growing accessibility of certified kits and affordable conversion services.

CNG proves to be economically attractive, offering up to 45% savings on fuel costs compared to petrol and diesel. These benefits are further supported by lower maintenance costs and longer engine life, making it a practical and sustainable choice for private users and commercial fleet operators alike.

Government Push: Lower Taxes, Bigger Impact

The Andhra Pradesh government has played a pivotal role in making CNG adoption more accessible. One of the key enablers has been the reduction of VAT on CNG from 24.5% to 5% — a bold fiscal move that significantly slashed pump prices and made CNG far more affordable for the average consumer.

This reform has sparked increased demand across segments — from three-wheelers and taxis to family cars and delivery vehicles. It also encouraged more vehicle owners to consider retrofitments, further expanding the green fleet on Tirupati roads.

Infrastructure Expansion Fuels Growth

Backing this CNG boom is a robust infrastructure framework. The city recently saw the commissioning of a 3.0Km at Tirupati Bye-pass Road (Banglore-Chennai Highway), which is now connected via a 98.0-kilometre steel pipeline network. This network ensures uninterrupted gas supply not only for vehicles but also for households, commercial kitchens, and industrial units.

In tandem, new CNG filling stations are being set up across key areas of Tirupati including expansion town limits Mangalam, Renigunta, Tiruchanur and connecting Highways to Tirupati i.e Bangalore -Tirupathi - Chennai highway and Tirupati-Vijayawada highway to enhance accessibility and reduce queuing time. This infrastructure expansion is critical in building consumer confidence and ensuring CNG remains a convenient everyday fuel.

The increased availability of fuelling stations is particularly beneficial to retrofit users, who often cite range anxiety as a concern. With reliable access, these users are now joining the clean energy movement in larger numbers.

Wider Vision: State-Level Momentum

Tirupati’s progress is part of a broader state-driven initiative. The Andhra Pradesh government at the start of the year has earmarked ₹10,000 crores to expand natural gas networks into semi-urban and rural areas. This funding will also facilitate the rollout of more CNG stations and piped gas infrastructure.

In the coming months, additional CNG stations are set to be launched across other districts and towns, creating a ripple effect of clean energy access. These developments support Andhra Pradesh’s larger commitment to sustainable urbanization and low-emission transport ecosystems.

A Model for Clean Energy Transition

With strategic government support, a sharp increase in vehicle conversions, and expanding infrastructure, Tirupati is fast becoming a model city for India’s clean mobility goals. The integrated approach—combining tax reforms, infrastructure, consumer incentives, and environmental responsibility—is paying dividends.

As more individuals and businesses make the switch to CNG, Tirupati is proving that clean energy adoption doesn’t have to be a compromise—it can be a smarter, cost-effective, and sustainable way forward.