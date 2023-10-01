TS Irrigation Projects: ‘KCR-Made Wonders’

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, addressing a public meeting at Narlapur after operationalising the Multi-Stage Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) in September third week, said that despite Congress government’s failure to safeguard the interests of Telangana in the undivided State, and now with BJP trying to derail the State from the path of progress, he was overwhelmed by the huge volume of water surging out of the delivery reservoir at Anjanagiri. Switching on the first pump of the first stage lift unfolded a new phase in the transformation of backward Southern Telangana, marking the inauguration of the mega project.

Through PRLIS, with several unique features such as largest pumps and surge-pool, 90 tmcft of water will be lifted from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir, 79 tmcft for irrigation, 7.15 tmcft for drinking water and 0.33 tmcft for industrial uses. 3.52 tmcft is marked for evaporation losses. In Phase-I, drinking water needs of 1,226 villages en route, in Nagar Kurnool, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts besides Hyderabad, will be met. In Phase-II, canal network from reservoirs providing irrigation facilities for 12.3 lakh acres and for industrial use will be developed. Water is lifted in five stages through pumping stations from Elevation +240 meters from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir to an elevation of +670 meters at Laxmidevipalli near Shadnagar. Anjanagiri, Veeranjaneya, Venkatadri, Kurumurthiraya, Uddandapur and Laxmidevipalli are the five reservoirs, with a total capacity of 67.52 tmcft.

The untold and lengthy story of grossly neglected irrigation projects, in this part of India until formation of Telangana State, can only be compared with the world’s great literature Mahabharata and eternal greatest epic of Sri Ramayana, in terms of its vastness or whole extent, was the view expressed by CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on the floor of State Assembly, more than seven years ago, on March 31, 2016. Demonstrating and making a presentation supported by Google Maps, CM KCR explained the much-neglected state of Telangana irrigation projects with live examples, covering the whole gamut of the sector. The detailed presentation comprehensively placed before the members who heard with rapt attention an encyclopedic thought process of CM KCR, with several harsh realities and memorable points to remember forever. He depicted the gross negligence the Telangana irrigation sector in the undivided state, which resulted in painful migration of agriculture labour. For generations to come the presentation was like a precious treasure. Some of us had the opportunity to listen to him from Assembly galleries while lakhs watched it all on TV. Strangely, the main opposition party of the day, stayed out, whose rationality was rightly questioned by CM KCR on the occasion.

How, immediately after the formation of Telangana State and after BRS came to power, KCR and his team of irrigation experts comprising in-service and retired engineers, had a series of high-level reviews to re-engineer and revive irrigation projects was the key theme of presentation. Some of us who participated in the review meetings were witness to KCR working probably for more than three thousand hours, “burning the midnight oil’ to undo the injustice done to Telangana by the erstwhile administration. The earlier practice of limiting helicopter trips only to Chief Minister, was done away with CM KCR’s initiative. Two-three helicopters were provided for the use of retired and in-service engineers, irrigation experts, and other knowledgeable persons to go around River Krishna and River Godavari basins for an in-depth study.

It goes without saying that, the result is what we see today, in the form of totally, near totally or partially completed irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram, Sitarama, Devadula, Sammakka Sagar, Palamuru Rangareddy etc. The strategy included revival, reengineering and completing all pending projects on fast-track. Overflowing tanks and reservoirs demonstrate spectacular achievement. All over the State, there are green fields and Telangana has transformed itself into ‘Annapurna’ or the ‘Rice Bow of India.’ Pending projects such as Kalvakurthy, Bhima, Nettempadu, Koil Sagar, Yellampally, Mid Manair, and Devadula are expeditiously completed. As part of phase-wise construction of 1,200 check dams, more than 650 have been completed.

Against this background, a brief account, or a bird’s-eye view, of Kaleshwaram, Sitarama, Devadula, Sammakka Sagar, PRLIS, certainly makes every Telanganite feel excited, awesome, and proud. Where were we when Telangana State was formed nine and a half years ago, and where are we now, is obviously a concurrent history, a role model of ‘Best and Next Practices’ in the irrigation sector. The earlier precedents of merely laying namesake foundation to projects and not completing them were done away with by CM KCR. He not only laid foundations but also inaugurated them, and thus set an example for the entire nation.

For instance, Kaleshwaram, the first brainchild of CM KCR, is the world’s largest multistage multi-purpose lift irrigation project. Water from River Godavari at Medigadda, at 94 meters height from sea level, is lifted in 10 stages and supplied to Kondapochamma Sagar, which is at 618 meters height. By ensuring unprecedented cooperation of the then Maharashtra CM for projects on Godavari, Pranahita and Penganga rivers through a historic agreement, CM KCR paved way for Laxmi Barrage (Medigadda) on River Godavari, Tummuidihatti, Rajapeta on Penganga, Chanaka-Korata and Pimparad barrages on Penganga River. He inaugurated this four years ago in September 2019 in the presence of then Governor ESL Narasimhan, then Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Water is impounded in Lakshmi barrage, Saraswathi barrage, Parvathi barrage, Annapurna reservoir, Sri Ranganayaka Sagar, Sri Komaravelli Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar etc. 18,25,700 acres of Ayacut in 13 districts, 121 mandals and 1,698 villages will be irrigated with this project water. In addition, it is also contemplated to provide 10 tmcft of drinking water to en route villages, 30 tmcft of drinking water to Hyderabad and 16 tmcft of water to industries.

Foundation Stone for Sitarama Project was laid by CM KCR in February 2016 at Rollapadu Village of Tekulapalli mandal of Khammam district and was completed in a record time of 11 months. Construction of pipelines, pumphouse, approach channel, sub stations was taken up parallelly. Project was inaugurated by CM KCR on January 31, 2017. Total ayacut under this project is 6.74 Lakh Acres, which includes 3,28,853 Acres new ayacut and 3,45,534 Acres stabilization, spread over Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahaboobabad districts. Paleru Reservoir will be linked to Sitarama to stabilize ayacut when there is shortage of water in Nagarjunasagar Project.

Chokkarao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme contemplates lifting of water from Godavari River near Gangaram of Eturunagaram Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally District to irrigate 5.57 Lakh Acres in upland drought prone areas of Hanamkonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Yadadri, Suryapet and Siddipet Districts. Out of this, about 1.55 lakh acres is proposed to be tagged on to Kaleshwaram Project. The 3 phased project is aimed at meeting drinking water needs of Warangal Town, many mandals and villages. Sammakka Sagar Project or Tupakulagudem Barrage envisages construction of barrage across Godavari near Tupakulagudem village in Mulugu district with storage capacity of 6.94 tmcft to stabilize ayacut of 6.21 lakh acres under Devadula and 7.50 lakh acres under SRSP two stages.

Monsoon Paddy Cultivation which was only in 22 lakh acres in 2014-15, touched to 65 lakh acres in 2023-24, almost thrice. Overall paddy cultivation in both seasons touched a record 1.26 crores acres. Water now available to 73,33,000 acres will be made available to an additional 50,24,000 acres in future. Great efforts put in by former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao and former and present Irrigation Special Chief Secretaries SK Joshi and Rajat Kumar are equally laudable.

(Writer is Chief Public Relations Officer to the Chief Minister,

Telangana).