Will dual degree system benefit students?

In the spirit of New Education Policy-2020 which calls for a multidisciplinary and flexible mode of education for all, UGC announced a dual degree programme for both UG and PG levels on April 12. The facility, available across all courses or combination of courses, is expected to help students get two degrees simultaneously and thus improve their employment opportunities. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, many agreed that benefits outweigh the demerits of the new system

Permission given by the University Grants Commission for pursuing two degrees simultaneously will be very beneficial. The students will have more job opportunities if they have two degrees in their hand. It will also save their valuable time. For example, students can pursue both MBA and M.Com at a time because they have some common subjects in the two courses.

It can save their time and help them to choose jobs relevant to MBA or M. Com. I welcome the decision of the UGC on dual degrees. Students can attend classes physically for one course and study the other course in a open university or online. The students can learn more subject and get better job opportunities.

- MDS Rahman, Assistant Professor, Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada

Double Major allows a student to get one degree but with specialisation in two different disciplines. For instance: B.A in History and Anthropology. The student gets only one degree, but have specialisation in two disciplines. Double Degree allows students to simultaneously pursue two different degrees either in the same domain of specialisation or two different domains.

The courses such as B.Tech & M.Tech and B.Tech& MBA are examples of double degrees of different types. With a Dual Degree, of course. Usually this is a curriculum offered in collaboration by two different universities or by two schools in the same university. This essentially means one degree programme that offers double benefits of learning, upskilling, as well as career choices. The term 'Double Degree' is synonymously used with dual degrees.

- Dr M Suresh Babu, Principal, YVSRCET, Anantapur

NEP 2020 proposes dual degree concept which is beneficial to students as it allows more flexibility under which they can choose different disciplines and programmes which is entirely different from conventional system.

Merger of science, arts and engineering is the order of the day for multidisciplinary education and research. It enables students to pursue two courses from two disciplines simultaneously from two different institutions.

- Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, Research Dean, SV University, Tirupati

Dual degree is like sharpness on both sides of a sword. Students can study dual degrees at a time one in regular and another in distance mode. Employment can be get from either of the two degrees which gives more self-confidence to the students.

Courses can be selected meticulously with more skill/vocational background. Students can study in any institute of their choice across the world on distance mode.

- Prof Y V Rami Reddy, Department of Chemistry, SV University, Tirupati

Dual Degree, also known as a Combined Degree Programme, allows a student to study for two different degrees simultaneously. if a student wants to earn associate's and bachelor's, or bachelor's and master's, or two master's degrees at the same time, there's likely a programme.

Possessing a dual degree means firming up chances for preference in employment and when the dual degree pertains to the same subject it increases job prospects. Some times the dual degrees pertain to different but related streams then too it is advantageous. By and large it is a time saver. A dual degree means intense pressure, but it is not about working more, but about working better.

- Dr. D Asha Devi, Professor, Dept of ECE. SNIST Institute of Science & Technology

Dual degree courses are useful to the student. The students pursuing B Tech course may study MBA course also or BTech (Mechanical)+ B.Tech Electrical. Studying dual degree course saves students time. At present, these courses are available in Telangana state.

Most of the engineering and colleges offering B Tech, M Tech courses are depending on fee reimbursement by the government. Taking this into consideration, these colleges are not offering dual degree courses in the state. There is need to start dual degree courses in AP also.

- Dr Muppa Lakshmana Rao, Professor and HoD, Dept of Mechanical Engg, Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science, Madanapalle

Dual degree system as envisaged in the NEP-2022 will provide wide opportunities to the students to gain degrees in different specialisations within a short span.

This system will also help students to acquire degree from world class universities simultaneously without wasting time. This system will also help to acquire two degrees for example B.Tech plus MBA in one go.

- Prof Hanumanthu Lajipathi Rai, former V-C, BRAU, Srikakulam, Spl officer for Tribal University, Vizianagaram.

Dual degree system will enlarge opportunities to the students to gain more knowledge and good job opportunities in different fields. Time and money are also saved through this system and students can choose their career at early stage.

But both teaching staff and students need to adopt this system with dedication, only then we will enjoy fruits of the NEP.

- Dr Gunta Leela Vara Prasada Rao, Asst. Professor, Dept of Journalism and Mass Communication, BRAU, Srikakulam.

UGC has recently announced that the students can pursue dual degree programmes at both under graduation (UG) and post-graduation (PG) levels from this academic session. The move helps students to simultaneously pursue two UG and PG programmes or a combination with an online/distance learning degree.

Guidelines allowing college students to opt for two degrees simultaneously will speed up implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) at the higher education level. Institutions that are going to adopt the two-degree programme have to get them approved by the statutory bodies. They also have to improve the amenities wherever required. Students will get wide exposure across universities, industries and corporate sectors. They can acquire skills in interdisciplinary domains so that placement opportunities will be enhanced.

- Dr K. Madhusudhana Rao, Dean of Admissions, Dean of Administration and Vice Principal, Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous), Visakhapatnam

Wanting to learn multiple subjects simultaneously and not wanting to compromise on the mainstream often makes students worried. The advantage of the dual degree programme in two different specialised courses will result in better career options in future.

Also, it saves time and money invested and one can get both the degrees and manage time better. This programme is particularly helpful for students who are confused to choose between two disciplines as they can opt both at the same time without any regrets and compromises.