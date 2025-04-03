66 pc of female now feel equipped to use AI in their roles

A new report reveals a remarkable rise in AI adoption among women in India, with 66% now feeling confident in using AI—up from 40% last year. While workplace diversity efforts are improving, challenges like pay disparity, the glass ceiling, and lack of mentorship persist. The focus remains on fostering lasting inclusivity and leadership opportunities.

About 66 per cent of women in India now feel equipped to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their roles, compared to less than 40 per cent last year. The report, by ANSR, an Accel portfolio company, reveals a significant shift in workplace diversity initiatives and the growing confidence of women in AI adoption.

It showed that the number of women perceiving their company’s diversity efforts as merely symbolic or slow-moving has dropped from 70 per cent in 2024 to 40 per cent in 2025, marking a substantial improvement.

Nearly 75 per cent of women also reported that their workplace provides a safe and inclusive environment. However, persistent challenges such as the glass ceiling, pay disparity, and lack of mentorship continue to hinder career advancement. The number of women citing unfair pay has increased by 10 per cent, while 7 in 10 women say career advancement opportunities remain out of reach. About 58 per cent of women also report a lack of strong mentorship, a significant rise from 35 per cent last year, highlighting a critical gap in leadership development.

“Diversity should not be a metric but a horizontal priority embedded across an organisation’s DNA. True progress happens when inclusivity extends beyond hiring -- into policies, leadership development, boardroom discussions, and governance. Our survey shows promise year on year, but to drive lasting change, diversity must be an integral part of how businesses operate, not just an initiative,” said Smitha Hemmigae, Head of Marketing at ANSR.

The report draws insights from over 3,000 women professionals in IT/ITES, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), startups, and product companies across India. It also highlights a growing need for structured mentorship and leadership development programmes, with 58 per cent of women reporting a lack of strong mentorship. This gap in leadership support is particularly evident in Global Capability Centers (GCCs), where organisations are increasingly focused on developing leaders who can manage diverse, global teams. As the demand for leadership talent grows, companies must invest in training programmes that empower women with the skills to navigate cross-cultural challenges, drive innovation, and make strategic decisions, said the report.