A boon for Indian students overseas

The increasing number of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad has led to a growing demand for quality student accommodation. In the past year, Vita Student has launched in India, offering Indian students luxurious and practical living spaces that ensure comfort and support, catering to those seeking a home away from home.

According to Bureau of Immigration statistics, the number of Indian students who went abroad for studies was 7.65 lakh up to October 2023. Companies have stepped up to cater to this demand with specialised offerings designed to enhance the student experience. These accommodations not only provide a place to live but also create a supportive environment that contributes positively to students’ academic and personal growth.

Student accommodation options

Student accommodation options have evolved significantly to meet the diverse needs of Indian students studying abroad.

Types of student accommodations

Purpose-built student accommodations (PBSAs)

Purpose-built residential properties designed specifically for students, featuring amenities such as study lounges, communal areas, and modern living facilities. PBSAs are strategically located near universities and city centres, offering convenience and accessibility. These accommodations are designed to foster a sense of community among students, providing opportunities for social interaction and academic support.

Shared Apartments

Cost-effective options where students share apartments with peers, enjoying independence and proximity to educational institutions. Shared apartments encourage collaboration and independence while offering a more private living experience than traditional dormitories.

Hostels and Dormitories

Traditional economical choices with shared facilities and a lively student community atmosphere. Hostels and dormitories are popular among students seeking affordability and a vibrant social environment, often located close to campuses for easy access.

Homestays

Cultural immersion experiences where students live with local families, gaining insights into local customs and receiving personalised support. Homestays offer a unique opportunity for students to integrate into the local community, improving language skills and cultural understanding.

Advantages of student accommodation for indian students overseas

Student accommodations abroad offer numerous benefits, enhancing the overall educational experience:

Cultural Integration

PBSAs and homestays promote cross-cultural understanding and global perspectives among students. Living with peers from different backgrounds encourages tolerance and appreciation of diversity, preparing students for a globalised workforce.

Academic Environment

Dedicated study spaces and conducive environments in PBSAs support academic success and personal growth. These accommodations provide resources such as libraries, study lounges, and quiet areas, helping students maintain focus and achieve their academic goals.

Convenience and Comfort

Modern amenities like high-speed internet, fitness centres, and 24/7 security in PBSAs ensure student comfort and convenience. Students can focus on their studies and extracurricular activities without the stress of managing household responsibilities, enhancing their overall well-being and academic performance.

Impact on the student experience

Living in well-designed student accommodations fosters community, personal development, and academic achievement through a variety of enriching activities. Social events, study groups, and cultural activities organised within these spaces create a supportive community that enhances students’ overall experience abroad. These interactions not only promote friendships and collaboration but also encourage cross-cultural understanding and empathy.

Engaging in such communal activities not only enhances academic outcomes by fostering peer support and knowledge sharing but also cultivates a sense of belonging and personal growth among students from diverse backgrounds. This holistic environment ultimately prepares students to thrive academically and socially in an interconnected global society.

Future trends and opportunities

The demand for student accommodations is anticipated to surge, driven by increasing numbers of students pursuing international education opportunities. This growth is prompting collaborations between developers and educational institutions to innovate and address evolving student needs effectively. Future trends are likely to focus on advanced technology integration, such as smart building systems and enhanced connectivity, which will play a crucial role in enhancing the student experience. Companies are leading this charge by offering a home away from home, equipped with all essential facilities. They cultivate a friendly environment that fosters community and supports personal growth, ensuring that students not only have a place to live but also feel welcomed and supported throughout their educational journey.

Student play a crucial role in supporting Indian students abroad by offering tailored accommodation solutions that prioritise safety, comfort, and community. As the trend continues to grow, personalised student accommodations will remain integral to enhancing the global educational experience, ensuring that students thrive academically and personally during their time abroad.

(The author is Head of Business Growth for Vita Student in India)