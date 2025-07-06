A dicey successor issue

Dala iLama the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism had announced that his successor would be chosen by Gaden Phodrang Trust in a method as per old tradition of finding his reincarnation.

The Chinese government, however, insists on following the Golden Urn lottery system for choosing Dalai Lama’s successor that further requires approval of imperial dynasties for all 'Living Buddha incarnations', the system in vogue for 700 years that dates to the Qing dynasty.

On the Indian side, Union Minister for Minorities Kiren Rijiju says that the right to name the successor is the sole prerogative of the Dalai Lama as per conventions. Nonetheless, India is dealing with intense border disputes with China and now the contentious issue of Tibet may further propel tensions. This successor issue needs to be handled cautiously, deftly and strategically by involving the US and UN.

P R Ravinder

Hyderabad

Only Dalai Lama should have the final say

A day after the Dalai Lama stated that only a trust affiliated with his office would have the authority to decide on his reincarnation, prompting China to assert that its approval was necessary, I strongly feel that only the Tibetan Buddhist leader has the right to make that decision.

The Dalai Lama is the “most important and defining institution” for Buddhists. All those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the Incarnation is to be decided by the established convention and as per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself.

On Wednesday, just days before his 90th birthday, the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism had outlined his succession plans in a long-anticipated statement from Dharamshala, where he has lived for decades.

China, which considers the Dalai Lama a separatist figure, responded by reiterating that any reincarnation must receive approval from Beijing. It is essential that India must support the Dalai Lama.

Bhagwan Thadani

Mumbai