Aim to strengthen MBA aspirants’ exam readiness

In an effort to enhance management entrance exam preparedness, the New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM) has entered into a collaboration with Career Launcher (CL) to support students preparing for exams such as XAT, SNAP, CMAT, NMAT, and other major MBA entrance tests. The initiative aims to equip aspiring management students with structured training, advanced test-prep tools, and expert-led guidance—an increasing necessity as competition intensifies and exam formats continue to evolve.

Under the partnership, CL will offer NDIM students a comprehensive suite of learning resources, including conceptual coaching, mock-test platforms, and analytical performance tools. These resources will be complemented by on-campus sessions—ranging from workshops and seminars to strategy discussions—designed to help students strengthen test-taking skills and improve accuracy, speed, and problem-solving capabilities.

Administrators from both institutions describe the collaboration as a step toward bridging the gap between classroom learning and competitive exam preparedness. They highlight that MBA entrance tests have become not only assessments of conceptual clarity but also evaluations of decision-making ability, time management, and adaptability—skills essential for future management roles.

Representatives from NDIM noted that as management education continues to evolve, competitive exams increasingly serve as early indicators of analytical aptitude.

Strengthening readiness for these assessments, they said, is aligned with the institute’s broader goal of preparing students for the academic and professional demands that follow.

Career Launcher officials emphasized that aspirants today require a combination of structured preparation and personalized support. They pointed out that exposure to adaptive testing and analytical feedback can give students a clearer understanding of their strengths and areas for improvement—critical factors in navigating national-level entrance examinations.