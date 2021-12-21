Ambedkar University inks MoU with AOC centre

Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University entered an additional memorandum of understanding (MoU) a signed on Monday between the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre, Secunderabad. The current agreement between the two organisations will provide additional opportunities for Army personnel.

This Agreement (MOU) will facilitate the various programmes such as Advanced Diploma, Degree in Management and Administrative Studies, BA, B.Com, B.Sc. The university will also offer BLISc, MA, M.Com, M.Sc, MLISc, PGDM and MBA courses at the AOC Centre.

The Registrar in charge Dr A V N Reddy, and AOC Secunderabad Center Commandant Brigadier Ajit Ashok Deshpande signed on the MoU and exchanged the documents.

Vice-Chancellor Prof K Seetharama Rao said the AOC staff and their dependent family members were being offered the opportunity to study the courses offered by BRAOU. He explained that the Army personnel serving in the national defense, BRAOU served with the aim of improving and upgrading their qualifications. He hopes that completing these courses will help them in their "second career" after retirement. It has been announced that a Learner Support Center / University Cell will be set up at the AOC Center soon.

The meeting was attended by AOC Center officials, Deputy Commandant Colonel Prince Dutta, Lieutenant Colonel Viraj Semwal, Subedar Major Borker and the Academic Director of the University Prof E S Sudha Rani Directors Dr Banot Lal, Prof Madhusudan Reddy, Prof Shakila Khanam, Prof Pushpa Chakrapani, other directors, deans and members of the university faculty were present.