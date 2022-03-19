American expert's lecture at GITAM

Prof Ravi Ramamurthi, Professor of International Business and Strategy & Director, Center for Emerging Markets, Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, visited GITAM Hyderabad Business School for an interaction with MBA Students and delivered an expert lecture on the topic – "India's Role in the Global Strategy of Multinational Companies" on Friday.

Prof Ravi in his lecture addressed that emerging markets caught attention of Global Players in crafting their strategic initiatives. He has presented the framework of four dimensions viz., Selling, Sourcing, Innovation and Learning which the MNCs are adopting to ensure sustainable business growth in the emerging markets. Thus MNCs are resorting to the strategies which include Piecemeal Engagement, Haphazard Integration, Local Synergies and Global Synergies.

During his talk he referred to the Global brands like GE, Gillette, Pampers, M- Banking, as live examples in following the process of "Reverse Innovation", which is the brain child of Prof. Ravi himself. Prof. Krish, the Chief Innovation Officer of GITAM was instrumental in organizing this talk.

Earlier, Prof B Karunakar, Director-GHBS, felicitated the speaker. The faculty members and students of GHBS had rich learning experience through this expert talk.