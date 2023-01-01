Art and design can encourage mental health

There has been an increase in mental health communication in our nation recently. Growing awareness of this issue has inspired action and the adoption of numerous comprehensive strategies by those in need of assistance. However, many people are still hesitant to seek treatment due to the stigma around mental health issues or the affordability of therapy.

Art therapy is a new therapy that has been reasonably accessible. Logic and creativity are the two sides of our brain. Numerous artistic mediums stimulate our creative side, encouraging us to actively solve problems and manifest our ideas. Our daily obstacles include managing finances, workplace cultures, competitiveness for job advancement, relationship snags, physical health issues, and lifestyle management.

Our mental and physical health are suffering as a result of our repetitive daily routines. Writing, drawing, and painting are no longer considered forms of creativity since our physical motions, particularly our hands, are restricted to technology like mobile phones and laptops. Alternative therapies, like art therapy, have the potential to be both extremely successful and easy to incorporate into daily life. Learning new artistic mediums is not age-restricted and can be done as a pastime or a way to unwind.

Many psychologists use various artistic mediums to tap into a person's creative side to aid in their development as efficient emotion managers. The relationship between art and psychological health has been well established for many years, as several studies have shown. The discipline of art therapy is used to help with trauma, anxiety, serious sickness, and other issues. On a more general level, you can reap the rewards of art therapy without visiting a therapist.