Balancing pursuits: Atharva’s journey to success in JEE Mains

In the fiercely competitive world of engineering entrance exams, where every point counts, Atharva Kulkarni has carved out a remarkable niche for himself by securing a 99.71 percentile in the JEE Mains. He currently attends GD Goenka in Sarita Vihar and is honing his skills through rigorous preparation at FIITJEE South Delhi. Atharva exemplifies dedication and strategic planning, which are essential to conquering the challenges of examinations.

Excerpts from an interview

How did you prepare for JEE Mains, and what was your study routine like?

My preparation was all about structure and discipline. I consistently dedicated 6-8 hours each day, breaking them down into focused blocks of 1-2 hours dedicated to Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. I began with the fundamentals, ensuring I had a foundation before diving into more complex topics. Regular practice through solving problems, timed exercises, and undertaking mock tests were essential elements in my study regimen. Additionally, I made it a point to review my mistakes after each mock test, which helped me identify weak areas that needed improvement. Consistency in revisions was crucial to my progress.

What challenges did you face during your preparation, and how did you overcome them?

There were certainly moments of discouragement, particularly when my practice test scores didn’t reflect my efforts. However, I chose to view these setbacks as learning opportunities. Instead of letting them demotivate me, I analyzed my mistakes thoroughly, pinpointed the areas where I was struggling, and adjusted my study tactics accordingly. Setting small, achievable goals helped me maintain consistency and a positive mindset. Gradually, I began noticing improvements, which in turn helped restore my confidence. I firmly believe that facing setbacks is a natural part of the journey, and the key is to stay focused and adapt.

Which subjects or topics did you find most difficult, and how did you improve in them?

I found Physics, particularly sections on Electromagnetic Induction (EMI) and Optics, to be quite challenging. Initially, the concepts were hard for me to visualize, and applying the formulas felt overwhelming. To combat this, I allocated extra time to thoroughly understand the theoretical aspects. I solved a variety of problems and sought additional resources, including guidance from teachers who provided valuable insights. With consistent practice and dedication, I gradually improved my grasp on these topics, leading to better performance.

What role did mock tests and time management play in your success?

Mock tests were invaluable in my preparation. They not only simulated real exam conditions but also helped me improve my speed and accuracy. Regular testing allowed me to pinpoint my weak areas and adjust my study strategies accordingly. Practicing under timed conditions taught me to prioritize questions and manage my time effectively during the actual exam. This experience significantly boosted my confidence on exam day.