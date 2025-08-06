Beetroot juice found to help lower blood pressure, study reveals

A new study claims that drinking beetroot juice may help lower blood pressure, thanks to its high nitrate content and its impact on oral microbiome balance. The findings, published in the journal Free Radical Biology and Medicine, highlight how dietary nitrates in vegetables could support cardiovascular health.

Researchers from the University of Exeter, UK, discovered that nitrate-rich beetroot juice not only reduced blood pressure but also altered oral bacteria linked to cardiovascular function. The study involved participants consuming concentrated beetroot juice “shots” twice daily for two weeks, followed by a placebo period.

The researchers observed a decline in potentially harmful oral bacteria, such as Prevotella, and an increase in beneficial bacteria, including Neisseria, after the consumption of nitrate-rich juice. This shift is believed to improve the conversion of dietary nitrate into nitric oxide — a molecule essential for relaxing blood vessels and regulating blood pressure.

Nitrate, commonly found in leafy green vegetables and root crops like beetroot, spinach, and celery, plays an essential role in vascular health. Nitric oxide derived from nitrate helps maintain proper blood flow and supports healthy cardiovascular function.

An imbalance of oral bacteria, however, can reduce this conversion efficiency, potentially impacting blood pressure regulation.

“This study shows that nitrate-rich foods alter the oral microbiome in a way that could result in less inflammation and improved blood pressure regulation. It opens the door for more research on how diet and oral health influence cardiovascular outcomes,” said Professor Andy Jones, one of the study’s authors.

Lead researcher Professor Anni Vanhatalo added, “The good news is, if you don’t like beetroot, there are many other nitrate-rich options like spinach, rocket, fennel, celery, and kale. Including these in your diet could have similar benefits.”

The study underscores the potential for simple dietary changes to influence cardiovascular health through microbiome modulation. As nitrate-rich foods are readily available and form a natural part of many plant-based diets, researchers believe this approach could provide a practical way to support heart health without

medication.

By showing how diet influences the oral microbiome and nitric oxide production, the findings highlight the broader relationship between nutrition, oral health, and cardiovascular wellness.