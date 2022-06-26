Can technology enable students to level up their productivity?

Today almost every chorus of work is heavily influenced by technology. Everything has undergone a revolution. It's virtually impossible to go a day without learning anything new about technology. The younger generation has never known life without technology because it has been a constant presence in their lives since they were young children. Every aspect of life has been touched by technology, and education is no different. How information is presented and taught to pupils in the classroom has changed as a result of technology. It has made a huge difference in the tools used in schools and how we instruct kids using these tools.



The education industry underwent a significant shift. It was undoubtedly difficult to transition from a chalk and board to a computer screen. The change was actually a benefit in disguise. Improvements in technology have made it possible to reach pupils much more successfully. Students today have instant access to professional help. They are no longer required to wait until after school to ask questions, particularly before exams.

The utilisation of cutting-edge digital media technology in the education sector allows academics to do more than just provide lectures; they are also developing associate degree e-learning culture. Given that students are "mobility-driven" and need information at the touch of a button, the potential for instant interactivity is fueling demand for tablets and offline pen drives. These devices act as a meticulous repository of online courses (chapter-by-chapter), allowing entrepreneurs to develop their "brainchild" of learning systems to best serve India's burgeoning and competitive education market.

Here is how Technology has enabled students to level up their productivity:

I. Students have learned the Time management techniques. Students had to spend extra time to clear their doubts of a particular subject. But due to e-learning, not only their doubts are cleared but they also get time to fulfill their hobbies. They are now able to balance between their studies and leisure time.

II. Online tutoring has also leveled up the productivity of student learning.

Teachers struggled for a while as they dealt with the school's syllabus deadlines and students' doubts but are now accessible to students 24/7 thanks to online learning systems.

Virtual platforms have made specialists easily accessible to pupils, benefiting both teachers and students.

III. Students can utilize the computers and the internet as a digital encyclopedia to conduct research.

IV. Universities in India have begun to use technology to carry out various educational tasks. They've begun to replace traditional, ineffective teaching and learning techniques with cutting-edge, innovative educational technologies. At the same time, creating technologically oriented curriculum to introduce students to learn and innovate in the fields of STEM, Robotics, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

V. Not every school has the resources or the funds to take students on field trips connected to their studies which can lead to learning gap. However, thanks to cutting-edge technology, students can virtually attend web seminars hosted by museums and other educational institutions through the internet.

VI. Teachers use instructional games to introduce children to computers. Instead of playing board games that emphasize on reduction, students can use computer games to master the fundamentals of spieling, counting, and many other significant educational concepts, making the learning process entertaining and fascinating for kids. Teacher can make the computer an integral element of the learning experience for the pupils.

VII. Many students choose distant education or education programmes, often known as correspondence courses, at community colleges and universities located far away from their home. Students receive the course document in the mail after registering and mail the assignments to their teachers at educational institutions to check their progress.

VIII. Students can use video conferencing to meet their counterparts without having to leave the classroom. Many prestigious universities and institutes, such as IIMs, provide distance learning courses to their students without requiring them to attend classes on site.

Concluding: Both students and tutors have benefited from the switch to online question answering. Digital learning tools used effectively in the classroom can boost student engagement, assist teachers in creating better lesson plans, and promote individualized instruction. Additionally, it helps students in developing in-demand abilities.

(The author is the Vice President, Lovely Professional University)