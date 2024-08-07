Career guidance for students

Meaning and purpose of career guidance

Career guidance is an objective-driven process that helps students realise their career goals and accomplish them by choosing the right path and strategies. It involves self-discovery, using tools like SWOT and psychometric assessments to understand interests and skills. Career advisors determine suitable career options based on these tests. They provide resources to help individuals carve a niche and address challenges along the way. Career guidance starts with personality assessment but also involves resume writing, interviews, and resolving challenges. It also holds individuals accountable for their actions to ensure they stay on track with their ultimate goal.

Career counselling should start at school for children from Class IX to XII, providing support in understanding and strengthening their interests. Expert guidance is crucial after Class X when choosing a stream like arts, science, or commerce, as it significantly influences future actions.

Benefits of career guidance

Career guidance offers several benefits, including self-awareness, career exploration, setting goals and devising plans, and accessing a broader network of people. Self-awareness helps individuals understand their strengths, values, interests, skills, and personality, which is crucial for establishing a successful career path. Career exploration exposes individuals to a wide range of career opportunities, helping them decide if the chosen career aligns with their abilities and skills. An experienced career expert guides individuals through the process, from envisioning their career journey to strategic progression, obtaining necessary training, and entering the field confidently. Career experts also provide networking tips to help individuals present themselves as an asset to potential contacts. Overall, career guidance helps individuals make informed decisions about their future, ensuring they have the best fit for their abilities and skills.

Challenges identified & turned into Opportunities by CBSE

The culture of seeking career guidance from certified experts is still nascent in the country, with only 13.2% of students receiving professional advice, according to a Bharat Aspirations report by iDream Careers. Often, lack of awareness and biased guidance leads to disappointment among students while pursuing career goals. Despite endless opportunities, many individuals still choose traditional 5 or 6 career options, such as engineering, IT, medicine, teaching, or law.

To address this issue, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken many significant issues in this direction. The Board recommends setting up career guidance centres with trained experts to help students explore their skills and passions. The standardized psychometric assessments recommended by CBSE help students identify their aptitudes and learning styles.

In addition to physical career guidance centres at schools, CBSE is offering virtual workshops on career development for students, parents, teachers, principals, and counsellors. These workshops aim to assist in decision-making and provide a comprehensive approach to career advising. The sessions on CBSE’s official YouTube channel emphasize the importance of reflective thinking for self-reliance and recognizing unique talents. It encourages self-exploration, helping students understand their strengths and align them with future educational and career opportunities. The goal is to equip students with techniques to continually assess their capabilities and adapt to changing workforce trends.

Conclusion

Career guidance is crucial for success in any educational or professional journey. Seeking a career counsellor is the first step, and the CBSE emphasizes nurturing student growth and preparedness for future challenges. Staying informed and having a flexible approach help students adapt to changes and make informed decisions about future. It empowers students with resources and support to find personal satisfaction and contribute to society. The comprehensive career guidance opens new vistas of opportunities to excel in academics and choose the right career path by developing cutting-edge skills in the preferred domain.

(The author is Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh)