Celebrating a vital global resource

World Cotton Day highlights the importance of cotton as a globally significant crop and textile material that impacts economies, environments, and societies. First celebrated in 2019 under the guidance of the World Trade Organization (WTO), World Cotton Day brings awareness to the unique role cotton plays in sustainable agriculture, rural development, and global trade, while promoting initiatives to support cotton growers around the world.

Cotton is cultivated in over 75 countries, and its production supports around 100 million farmers globally, most of whom are small-scale growers. In developing countries, particularly across Africa, South Asia, and Latin America, cotton is a vital source of income and employment. Cotton’s versatility has made it one of the world’s most widely used natural fibers, providing essential raw material for a range of industries, including clothing, medical supplies, and home furnishings. Notably, cotton is biodegradable, making it an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic fibers.

World Cotton Day emphasizes the crop’s sustainability potential. Cotton plants, for example, require far less water than commonly assumed, especially with advancements in efficient irrigation practices. As climate change continues to pose challenges, innovations in cotton production can help reduce water use and improve soil health. The day is also an opportunity to promote fair trade and better pricing for cotton farmers, particularly in developing nations, where cotton farming can face challenges such as price volatility and limited market access.