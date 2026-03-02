Hyderabad: The 1966 batch of St. Paul’s High School marked 60 years since graduation with a warm and dignified reunion. The gathering brought together former classmates in a celebration filled with nostalgia, gratitude, and enduring friendship.

Alumni fondly recalled their teachers, classrooms, and formative school experiences that shaped their personal and professional journeys. The event was attended by Principal Rev. Brother Sudhakar Reddy, former teacher Krishnamurthy, and distinguished alumnus K. Nityanandam, IPS (Retd). “It was wonderful to reconnect with friends and relive cherished memories,” said Sri Nityanandam. The Diamond Jubilee reunion reflected legacy, camaraderie, and shared pride.