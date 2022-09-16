Domain specialisation to help youth secure sustainable careers

Career transitions are like onions. They're complex, and there's always more to them than meets the eye. Whether you're pursuing a passion or a side hustle, worried about leaving your current job for a new one, or simply looking for a change, understand that it's not an easy decision. It involves careful planning and thought about 'why,' 'what,' and 'when.'

Globally, career opportunities are quickly changing. Employers today place a higher emphasis on applicants who have followed a different path in their academic subjects than on typical graduates who come from traditional academic backgrounds.

Domain specialisation programmes

Working professionals' domain specialization programmes are for working professionals to help them improve their existing expertise based on current industry advancements. People generally want to change their career domain for the following reasons:

S Career growth

S Satisfaction

S Salary hike

S Hype in the market

But how does one really make a transition without knowing one's self-interest? Here are a few ways professionals could evaluate it on their own.

Tip: Evaluate your interests and skills

The first step toward changing your profession is to assess yourself, your hobbies, and your talents. It is critical to assess your previous experience in order to find your talents and interests. Skills evaluations can also assist you in determining your areas of expertise. It's also crucial to consider the trade-offs and opportunity costs of embarking on a new career path. This will allow you to reach a more educated and reasonable conclusion.

Seek assistance from your network

Transitioning to a new career is a difficult process. It's even tougher if you don't have any help in your new sector of employment. Reach out to friends and coworkers for assistance during your transition. Indeed, your first employment in your new field may come through your network. So, don't be hesitant to use your professional contacts.

Research career opportunities

This is a critical stage. After you've assessed your skills and identified your interests, you should look into the many career choices open to you. Once you've determined your next step, try to connect with someone who has prior expertise in the field. This will assist you to understand what the work entails.

If the position still interests you, it's time to conduct secondary research, which could include reading relevant industry blogs, joining professional associations, and attending networking events.

Gain practical experience

It's also a good idea to obtain some real-world, hands-on experience before committing to a full-time position. To gain on-the-job experience, you can either volunteer within your own organisation or go for an internship. You can also find a mentor and shadow them to obtain a better understanding of what your work will be like once you start in your new position.

Acquire industry training

A career change involves time and effort, which is easier said than done. It also needs you to swiftly acquire (and unlearn) a large number of concepts. As a result, returning to school appears to be a reasonable option. Many people choose to return to school to gain new skills and receive official training. Enrolling in classes allows you to network and create your own community.

Edtech role in career transition

Edtech companies like Learnbay give you experience apart from education. Edtech players offer personalized learning strategies, modules, and guidance.

They offer dedicated career counseling to assist aspirants in choosing the best career path based on their educational and professional capabilities. These edtech firms provide targeted career advice to help students choose the best career route for them based on their academic and professional skills. There are also hybrid learning programs that provide working professionals with an added boost.

Experience demonstrates a person's ability to perform a task. People who want to alter their domain must demonstrate their ability to do it. The proof here is more than just the course completion certification in that field. It is how you use the abilities you learn from any course.

One step forward

A domain specialisation will help you make a more seamless career transition. With additional employment possibilities, an individual can simply choose a well-paying domain-specific profession.

While changing areas in the middle of one's career is tough for specialists, it is easier for recent graduates to choose their area of interest within the sector. They can learn and become experts in a specific technology that is in demand and needed in a certain field.

Overall, choosing the right path and field is important for professional success and figuring out your career goals.

(The author is the Managing Director of Learnbay Institute, EdTech firm, Bengaluru)