Engineers, do you have these skills?

Experiential learning is one of the most engaging and effective forms of learning. It is an integration of theory and application where tech talent can put in the time to practice their skills and learn the nuances of the latest technologies.



This type of learning offers practical implications of the knowledge with constant feedback from the mentors to strengthen the areas of improvement. In 2022, when there is a huge skill gap in the existing talent pool, it is essential for companies and individuals to spend time gaining the required skills through experiential learning.

It will not only help the professionals grow in their career but the companies will also get the desired results with a workforce that is competent in different fields. These are five experiential learning skills that are a must-have for every engineering and IT professional:

1. Communication skills

Every engineer must possess effective communication skills along with technical knowledge. This can be easily acquired through experiential learning.

Recruiters often look for this combination as they expect the talent to communicate within their department and team members for a smooth workflow. Gone are the days when an engineer sits at his/her workstation and works on his/her own.

Today, companies expect all employees to have the ability to lead and work on presentations. You are required to co-ordinate and manage tasks with team mates and fellow departments as well. For all this, effective communication skills are a must. In 2022, we may see more companies go for a hybrid work model. In such a scenario, where you can't see your colleagues every day and you are communicating digitally, strong communication skills become extremely important.

2. Interpersonal skills

Interpersonal skills and communication skills are closely related. An employee is expected to mingle with colleagues and maintain a sound relationship with all. When a talent has good interpersonal skills, he/she is in a position to resolve conflicts effectively when in need, manage the team, and maintain strong relationships to move ahead in their career. Interpersonal skills have gained more importance ever since the outbreak of the pandemic because companies need teams that have the ability to understand each other even remotely and work efficiently in the absence of physical proximity with people.