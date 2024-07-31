Exploring career pathways in emerging technologies

In this exclusive interview, Arpita Sarkar, Director of Webskitters Academy, shares valuable insights into the evolving landscape of emerging technologies. From game development to AI, blockchain, cloud computing, project management, and data science, she discusses the essential skills and courses that students should focus on to build successful careers in these dynamic fields.



Excerpts:

What specific courses or skill sets would you recommend for students aspiring to build a successful career in game development, considering the diverse opportunities within this domain?

Game development has always been a lucrative field, offering endless opportunities to creative techies with an inclination towards game design. The gaming industry in India has come a long way in matching the global standard of entertainment. Many companies are looking for skillful professionals who can conceptualize and bring a game to life from scratch. The industry encompasses a broad spectrum of roles and responsibilities, so rigorous training is essential.

I highly recommend courses such as the Unity 3D Game Design Course and the Unity 3D Game Development Course. These courses cover graphics programming, 3D modeling, and algorithms, providing hands-on experience with various animation tools. Additionally, understanding game design principles and visual design is crucial for creating professional-looking games. AI can also be used to create realistic and dynamic NPCs. By balancing these skills, students will be well-equipped for the diverse opportunities in game development.

What are the current job prospects for AI and ML professionals, and how do you see these roles evolving in the next 5-10 years?

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are rapidly advancing, and this success is creating a pool of new opportunities across various industries, including customer service, healthcare, finance, and tech. Currently, there is a huge demand for AI Product Managers, AI Software Developers, AI/ML engineers, researchers, and data scientists, with attractive salary packages.

The global market size of AI and ML is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030. In the next 5 to 10 years, AI will become an integral part of our daily lives, leading to new specialized roles in ethical AI and AI for social good. Automation will reshape our work culture, focusing more on developing and managing AI systems. To pursue a career in this field, students should focus on programming, Cloud computing, NLP, Explainable AI (XAI), and Deep Learning, which will help secure their future.

What career opportunities do you foresee for graduates with expertise in blockchain technology, and what trends do you predict for blockchain technology in the next five years?

Blockchain technology is versatile and has the potential to disrupt and reshape how businesses operate. Graduates with blockchain knowledge have numerous options, as the demand for blockchain experts is growing in industries such as supply chain management, healthcare, and fintech. Promising positions include blockchain developers, blockchain solution architects, project managers, engineers, designers, legal consultants, cryptocurrency analysts, and UX designers.

In the next five years, I expect a wider usage of blockchain technology. NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) will continue to grow. Additionally, blockchain will be integrated by many businesses for increased security, efficiency, and transparency.

How has the adoption of cloud computing and DevOps practices transformed the IT landscape, and what skills are increasingly in demand as a result?

The IT industry is known for quickly embracing innovation. The adoption of cloud computing and DevOps has significantly transformed the IT landscape, enabling teams to innovate faster, deploy quicker, and scale effortlessly. This reduces the time-to-market and allows teams to respond dynamically to customer queries.

Currently, there is a surge in demand for skills in cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and CI/CD pipelines.

IT professionals need a strong grasp of programming languages, Linux, APIs, coding, scripting, and database management skills, along with knowledge of cloud service platforms. Understanding microservices architecture and expertise in automation tools is also increasingly important. This shift has enabled businesses to be more flexible and responsive, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

For students interested in project management, what are the core methodologies and frameworks they should focus on to prepare for entry-level PM roles?

Project Managers are essential in ensuring projects are completed within the allocated budget. Students aspiring to build a career in this field should focus on core methodologies like Agile, Scrum, and Waterfall, along with frameworks such as PRINCE2 and PMP. Proficiency in tools like Microsoft Project and JIRA is also beneficial. Additionally, understanding communication styles and terminologies prevalent in the field is crucial. Gaining experience in handling or managing projects through internships or volunteer projects can significantly enhance job prospects. Pursuing professional training can offer real-time experience, helping students transition into new roles with confidence.

In which industries or sectors are data science and big data analytics professionals highly sought after, and what specific skills do employers look for in candidates for these roles?

Data scientists and data analytics professionals are in high demand as companies rely on rich data to solve critical problems. In India, these professionals are offered lucrative packages, particularly in industries like IT, finance, healthcare, e-commerce, telecommunications, and mining.Employers look for proficiency in big data technologies such as Hadoop, Spark, and SQL, along with expertise in statistical analysis, machine learning, data visualization, and programming languages like Python and R. Problem-solving skills, business acumen, and the ability to extract valuable insights from data are highly valued. Exemplary training and guidance from experts can help students identify opportunities and leverage market trends to shape their future brilliantly.