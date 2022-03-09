Financial support to students qualifying for MBBS

HES Society is calling for applications form students hailing from impoverished families, seeking MBBS admission for the Dr KVR Prasad Memorial Award 2022. The award was instituted in the memory of society's founder, Late Dr KVR Prasad.

The award will be given to deserving students who are eligible for admission in a medical college through merit but cannot afford to pay the fee due to low family income. The society will take care of the student's undergraduate college fees for four years.

Eligible candidates who have secured a merit seat through NEET UG and have a family income of less than Rs. 1 Lakh per annum, may apply on the following link - hessociety.org/drkvrprasad before March 10.