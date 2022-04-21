Four-day book fair in Hyderabad from today

A book fair will be organised by kitab lovers. The book fair features more than 2 lakh books on thousands of topics by thousands of authors. The book fair has invited a large number of writers, students and reading enthusiasts.

The book lover Harpreet Singh Chawla said, "A book fair will be organised at Expo Galleria , Panjagutta metro station level 1, from April 21 to 24, 2022 in Hyderabad from 10 am to 9 pm.

Chawla said that the purpose of the exhibition is to convey its importance to the youth who stay away from books and literature in the digital world. Even today, it is a pleasure to read books by hand. The organisation has so far set up more than 16 exhibitions across the country. Giving information about the exhibition, he said that there is a collection of more than 2 lakh books by thousands of authors.

This includes books on biography, crime, astrology, political scenes, international affairs, cooking, dictionaries, photography, wildlife, encyclopedia, romance, fantasy, religion and science, along with a book of literature, storytelling and poetry. There are hundreds of national and international authors of these books on the subject of Hindi and English. The bestselling books on various topics will also be displayed in the exhibition. The exhibition will be conducted following the ideal guidelines of Covid he added.