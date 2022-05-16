Free online digital marketing course from tomorrow

The All India Small Scale Industries Minorities Committee (AISSIMC) is organising a one month Free Online Course on Digital Marketing and Allied Fields on Zoom App from May 18, between 3:00 Pm and 3:45 PM.

President of the Committee S Z Sayeed said in a press release that one thousand candidates may participate. Free certification will be issued on completion of the course by AISSIMC and Google, offline classes will be conducted at Mehdipatnam Hyderabad.

Training will be imparted on Social Media Marketing & SEO, Google Adwords & AdSense, how to get projects and earn money, Email and affiliate Marketing, SMS and WhatsApp Marketing, Website and Graphic Design Interview skills will also be imparted as most of the candidates have no knowledge about the interview skills. Ladies may work from home after completion of these courses, he adds.

The interested candidates can register on WhatsApp 98499 32346 by May 17.