GITAM to organise 3-day conference on Mathematics

Hyderabad: Department of Mathematics, School of Science, GITAM, Hyderabad is going to organise a three-day International Conference on 'Mathematical Sciences and Emerging Applications in Technology' (ICMSEAT) at its campus from September 9-11, 2022, in collaboration with AP & Telangana Society for Mathematical Sciences (APTSMS). Dr B M Naidu, Convenor of this conference has informed in a press release on Sunday.

ICMSEAT provide an opportunity to bring leading academicians, researchers and scholars together and to exchange, share their experiences. It also aims to premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers and scholars to present, discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of mathematical sciences and emerging trends in technology.

Authors are invited to submit papers through an e-mail [email protected] on or before September 1 st , 2022. The conference themes are- Abstract Algebra, Discrete Mathematics, Fluid Dynamics, Fuzzy Logic, Operations Research, Data Analytics, Computational Methods etc. For registration, transport and other details, please contact Dr. Siva Reddy Sheri 77 03 530 113, Dr Narasimha Swamy Pasham 99 48 525 133.