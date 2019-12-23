Global Alumni Meet YUGMA2K19 held at VNR VJIET

Hyderabad: The VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, (VNRVJIET) organised a Global Alumni Meet ' YUGMA2K19" at the institute campus, as more than 600 former students of the institute , who have settled as entrepreneurs and successful employees in various companies world over attended the meet.

Addressing the gathering the Principal, VNR VJIET, Dr. C.D. Naidu said the college was established 25 years back and more than 12000 students have graduated from this institute.

To commemorate the Silver Jubilee year of the college, is organizing "Global Alumni Meet' and also honoring those students who have achieved greater heights in their careers and lives with 'Excellence Awards'.

The 'Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards' were given to Naresh Reddy, Director, Aditya Scientific, Ramana Kovelamudi, CEO, Prasad Hospitals. The 'Management Exellence Awards' were given to Sangameswar Reddy, AMAZON, Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, TELANGANA , Bhushan Reddy, Senior Manager, United Ways of Hyderabad.

The 'Academic Excellence Award 'was given away to V. Chandini, Signal Analyst, NASA. USA. The' Excellence in other Walks of Life' were given to ex-MP, Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha and also to Rishi Tirupari, Vice President, Wynn Resorts, Macau, and to the upcoming film actor, V. Rakesh, all alumnus of VNR VJIET.

The awards were given away by the General Secretary, Vignana Jyothi, K. Harishchandra Prasad at a glittering function held at the campus.

The award to Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Chandini were received by their friends and relatives in their absence.

The General Secretary, Vignana Jyothi, K. Harishchandra Prasad talked about the role of alumnus and asked them to contribute to the growth of the institute. The participants promised to help the institute and said they will actively participate in the students over all development and share knowledge.