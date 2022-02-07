Golden rules to expressing right 

How can a person create power in this world? Power to believe and communicate that belief is the power that a person can create.



How does this belief convert to communication?

The conversion happens with a pure intention. Let's understand different descriptions. We learn to communicate by birth in different ways and then we start to speak at the age of two or more. We make great efforts to learn to speak well. We work on our fluency, modulation, tone, expression, pronunciations and learn to communicate really well.

Communication makes a person better in the expression and thought process. We learn how to express our thoughts properly, how to express opinions on everything without hurting anyone, how to voice our imaginations and how to express our feelings in relationships. For our professional bit, we learn to give interviews, handle meetings, address gatherings, resolve issues and continue meeting new people in life.

For every individual, communication is their only weapon that can portray what he means. Right from conversations to making friends to answering questions to responding to others to executing different jobs and their explanations, to doing various activities, to learning additional skills to perform better, handling self at public places, making an effort to appear for an interview and presenting oneself, etc., It's a sea change that an individual needs to work on for his communication skills in different arenas of life.

What a person needs to learn most in Communication is that it enables us to understand its three basic characteristics:

• What to say?



• When to say?

• How to say?

A person who concentrates on the above can become a very good communicator. If a person knows what to say but fails to present the way it is acceptable or if a person knows how something should be communicated but does not use appropriate words or a person who knows both has no sense of timing; in all these situations it's poor communication.

Many people say I communicated if the other person has not understood it's not his problem. But to be very precise, communication is done when the other person understands what is communicated. Unless the other person has understood, your communication is not right.

Also, we often see people communicate with someone and assume that it will be communicated to the third person. There are two issues in this situation one is that the communication is open to added tones and biases and the second that the delivery can't be guaranteed unless confirmed. A best-delivered communication is when it is done to the right person but if it is going through a middle person it should be instructed very clearly.

Actually, speaking eighty percent of the communication in this world is ambiguous and that's the reason there is so much confusion for small things sometimes. The conflicts in this professional and personal world exist due to not communicating right. We expect people will follow, we assume people have understood, we believe it is communicated well but the perennial improvement in the way we communicate makes us a better achiever in life. I believe simple applications make life simple so I would like to give out some tips which can help you as 6 golden rules to communicating right. This may lead to near-perfect conversions of intention to belief and belief to communication for you.

6 golden rules

♦ Think what you want to say before saying it

♦ Decide the appropriate timing

♦ Ensure your tone, body language and presentation

♦ Do preferably to the right person instead of through another person

♦ Ensure the other person has understood what you are saying

♦ Most importantly say what you mean and mean what you say

If you make a sound improvement in your communication skills your expression will not be dependent on others. You will always be confident that you delivered what you wanted to. Of course, there would be certain situations which may still make you feel that you need an improvement but at least your basics will be effortless.

Communication as a tool to our expression in all its ways defines how to handle our presence in all kinds of situations and the way we need to behave and speak at all places. The investment of time to communicate well is the best investment because speech makes us aware of our existence. So, "Intend, believe and Communicate right to achieve complete success in whatever you do".

(The author is the Performance Coach (www.shachi.com). For more questions you may write your questions on [email protected])