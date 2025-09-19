Harnessing knowledge, skills and global opportunities to shape future leaders

Students in higher education have exceptional opportunities in India. While higher education students are experiencing a youth-dominated workforce, the economy is expanding and developing, and changes in global connections are occurring. Reflecting on your current position, you need to think about what education, the economy, and global connectedness mean for your future.

Education: A foundation for growth

Education in India has experienced a significant change in the past 10 years. Learning has changed from the traditional model of learning to technology-enabled hybrid models. Education has truly become about innovation and skill development. The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) represents a leap forward into a new direction for all levels of education that incorporates multidisciplinary learning, research-oriented studies, and entrepreneurship.

For students in higher education, this means that they will not be receiving only a rote education, which usually includes required coursework driven by providing the students with academic credits, but will have an education that allows for critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. To provide opportunities for students to learn and build their skills outside of coursework, universities are offering service incubators, research labs, and global collaboration opportunities. This approach enables students not only to graduate but also to graduate with employable and/or entrepreneurial skills.

Economy: A growing landscape of opportunities

India is the fifth-largest economy in the world. With the aid of information technology, renewable energy, biotechnology, and digital or technological innovation, it’s expected to be among the top three economies in the next decade. This will directly impact the prospects of students and the capacity for their future careers.

Startups have also evolved into a major driver of India’s economic momentum through government-supported initiatives like Startup India and rising levels of venture capital. This is an ecosystem that is presenting higher education students with multiple levels of internship opportunities, learning in the startup context, and possibly taking their idea and turning it into a real business.

With India aiming to be the global leader in manufacturing, and with advancements in artificial intelligence, data science, and sustainability already having taken place, it has never been a more auspicious time to enter the world of careers. Students pursuing their higher education have never been in such a good place to align their studies with priorities for better employment opportunities and will most likely be leaders in the future.

Global exposure: Shaping a world-ready generation

Global exposure is an increasingly necessary aspect of education when the world is more interconnected than ever before. More and more Indian universities are partnering with international higher education institutions to develop student exchange programs, dual degrees, and research collaborations. Global engagement enriches students’ education, but also offers opportunities to be more culturally responsive and cultivated while developing their communication skills, all of which are extremely relevant to global employers.

With global education organizations like World Education Services (WES) newly able to recognize Indian qualifications globally, students have new opportunities to pursue international careers or to study further abroad. Online learning experiences, global internships, and virtual classrooms are making the distances that once existed for Indian students shorter, so they have the opportunity to engage in global conversations from their own campuses.

Thriving as a student in today’s India

You, as higher education learners, are at the heart of this transformation. To be successful, you must:

1. Remain flexible and continually keep learning.

2. Do research, projects, and internships to connect theory to practice.

3. Develop a network that crosses regions, industries, and national borders.

4. Gain skills, such as digital skills, critical thinking, and collaboration.

India’s transition to the next level of development is about much more than growth numbers or policy reform; it is about a generation and workforce that can comprehend and lead in a globalized knowledge economy. The degree to which you can synthesize education, an understanding of the economy, and the interrelatedness of the globe will determine your ability to thrive in the India of tomorrow.

(The author is Director- International Admissions & Outreach, Noida International University)