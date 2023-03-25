How AI changing cybersecurity landscape in education

The education and learning system has undergone significant changes since the outbreak of Covid-19. Online learning has become more prevalent as many schools and universities have shifted their classes online, using video conferencing and other digital tools to deliver instruction. Since the pandemic, some institutions have adopted a hybrid approach, combining both online and in-person teaching.



This has led to an increased reliance on technology in the classroom, and professors have had to learn how to use new technology tools, including AI platforms, to effectively teach in an online environment. And these AI, and other emerging technologies,systems are incredibly important when we talk about security of the learning space.

It is a fact that Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the cybersecurity landscape in education by offering advanced security solutions that can detect and prevent cyber threats. Given the growing amount of sensitive data that educational institutions store and transmit, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has become more pressing than ever. By leveraging AI-powered security tools, educational institutions can quickly identify and respond to threats in real-time, safeguarding their data and protecting against cyber-attacks.

Key ways in which AI can benefit educational institutions in India and beyond:



l AI-powered security tools can detect and prevent cyber threats more effectively than traditional security measures. These tools can analyse large volumes of data to identify unusual patterns or behaviours that could indicate a cyber-attack. They can identify network anomalies, such as unusual traffic or uncommon activity on user accounts, which could be indicators of a potential breach. With AI-powered security solutions, educational institutions can detect these anomalies in real-time and take immediate action to mitigate the risk of a breach.

l AI-powered security tools can provide more advanced protection against malware and phishing attacks. These tools use machine learning algorithms to identify patterns and characteristics of malware and phishing attacks, enabling them to detect and block such attacks more effectively.

l AI is changing the way educational institutions approach security risk management. By using AI-powered security tools, educational institutions can identify and prioritize security risks, enabling them to allocate their resources more effectively. They can identify system vulnerabilities and suggest risk-reduction strategies, helping institutions to proactively secure their systems and thwart potential threats. For instance, an AI-powered risk management system can identify the most critical assets and systems that require protection, enabling educational institutions to focus their efforts on those areas.

l AI-powered security tools can enhance incident response capabilities. In the event of a cyber-attack, these tools can provide real-time alerts and automated responses, enabling educational institutions to respond quickly and effectively. This includes the ability to isolate infected systems, contain the spread of malware, and prevent further damage to the network.

l AI-powered security systems can also help defend against online assaults to vital infrastructure, such as transportation and power grids, by identifying possible vulnerabilities and mitigating them before they can be used by hackers. These systems can analyze information collected by sensors and other sources using machine learning algorithms.

l AI-powered security solutions can also help educational institutions ensure compliance with data protection laws like GDPR and CCPA while defending against online assaults. They can monitor and manage the accessibility of sensitive information, ensuring that only those with permission can access it.

l Finally, AI is changing the way educational institutions approach user authentication and access control. With the growing number of devices and systems connected to educational networks, it has become more challenging to manage user identities and access rights. AI-powered authentication and access control systems can provide more robust security by using machine learning algorithms to identify unusual user behavior or unauthorized access attempts.

In conclusion, AI is transforming the cybersecurity landscape in education by offering advanced security solutions that can detect and prevent cyber threats. By using AI-powered security tools, educational institutions in India can enhance their security risk management, incident response capabilities, threat intelligence, and user authentication and access control.

These tools enable educational institutions to quickly identify and respond to threats in real-time, safeguarding their data and protecting against cyber-attacks.

(The author is CEO at Noventiq)